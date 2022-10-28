Life can often be hectic and stressful, but as busy as I might get, I still try to pause at least once a day to reflect on all the people in my life for whom I’m thankful. That’s always been the case, but there are moments that come along every now and then that truly make you stop and realize how much you take things for granted.

Thursday marked the one-year anniversary of my wife, Sanci’s, accident that left her car totaled and her body miraculously unharmed. While she did not suffer any serious injuries, that fact is misleading when explaining the severity of the crash. Several paramedics who responded to the scene remarked to her that when they saw the damage to her vehicle, they couldn’t believe she walked out alive. She still – and might always – suffers from PTSD from the accident, which means I really have to be careful to not take a turn or change lanes too quickly when she’s in the passenger seat. She’s always been a bit of a nervous passenger, but besides tensing up even more now than she did in the past when I drove a bit too aggressively, she has also suddenly burst into tears in traffic on a couple of occasions.