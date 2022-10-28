Life can often be hectic and stressful, but as busy as I might get, I still try to pause at least once a day to reflect on all the people in my life for whom I’m thankful. That’s always been the case, but there are moments that come along every now and then that truly make you stop and realize how much you take things for granted.
Thursday marked the one-year anniversary of my wife, Sanci’s, accident that left her car totaled and her body miraculously unharmed. While she did not suffer any serious injuries, that fact is misleading when explaining the severity of the crash. Several paramedics who responded to the scene remarked to her that when they saw the damage to her vehicle, they couldn’t believe she walked out alive. She still – and might always – suffers from PTSD from the accident, which means I really have to be careful to not take a turn or change lanes too quickly when she’s in the passenger seat. She’s always been a bit of a nervous passenger, but besides tensing up even more now than she did in the past when I drove a bit too aggressively, she has also suddenly burst into tears in traffic on a couple of occasions.
I hadn’t been at work long that Wednesday morning, Oct. 27, 2021, when my phone rang on my desk. Unfortunately, I was in the break room washing a dish from the breakfast I had just eaten, so I missed the call. A couple of minutes after that, my phone rang again. I answered it despite the fact that it was from a number I didn’t recognize.
I heard Sanci’s voice on the other end, and she was clearly in a panic. She said she had just been in an accident and she borrowed someone’s phone because her phone flew forward during the crash and she couldn’t find it inside the car. She said she was being taken to the Marshall County Hospital, which was the nearest facility to where the accident took place. I immediately went to tell my publisher, Mike Davis, where I was going and rushed out the door.
I later learned that Sanci had been driving on U.S. 68 in the Sharpe community of Marshall County after having dropped our younger daughter off at her daycare, which is on U.S. 68 in Draffenville. She works at West Kentucky Community & Technical College in Paducah, and she had recently gotten in the habit of avoiding Interstate 24 because there been several bad accidents along the way recently. Obviously, that precautionary measure turned out to be a very ironic decision.
Sanci said she had been behind a tractor, and after a couple of other vehicles in front of her passed the tractor, she decided to do the same. Since she was in a passing zone with no oncoming traffic, she thought she was safe, but all of the sudden, without using a turn signal, the tractor turned left hitting Sanci’s car. There was nowhere for her to go, so she was forced off the road and landed upside down on the grass nearby. It was definitely one of those moments you hear about where your life seems to flash before your eyes.
After landing upside and realizing she didn’t seem to be badly hurt, she next realized that she was trapped in her seat. Luckily, a couple of people who had been driving behind her ran up to her car and used a knife to cut her out. She spoke to a Marshall County sheriff’s deputy who had arrived at the scene and explained what she thought had happened. The driver of the tractor spoke to the police, but never to Sanci.
I already mentioned the paramedics who couldn’t believe she had survived, but she later learned that a co-worker had driven by and had assumed the driver of the upside down car had died. The co-worker was shocked when she found out who had been driving. After Sanci had been transported, another co-worker apparently recognized her vehicle and frantically ran up to the deputies demanding to know what had happened because her friend was in the car. Not surprisingly, they didn’t tell her anything.
Sanci’s dad and stepmother live near Draffenville, so they were at the hospital when I arrived. They let her dad and me into her room for a few moments and she tearfully told us the story of what had happened. She was surprised to see me because in her panicked state of mind, all she had been able to think was that her dad lived nearby and she needed him to give her a ride. Despite how scared she was, it hadn’t crossed her mind yet that I would, of course, flee from the office to rush to her side.
The man whose phone Sanci had used to get in touch with me called my phone himself while I was still at the hospital. He told me he saw the whole thing and he would be happy to speak to law enforcement to tell them it was not her fault. I took steps to make sure that happened.
For weeks after that, Sanci had the unnerving feeling that she wasn’t supposed to still be alive and walking around on earth. Since no one else was hurt in the accident, it wasn’t survivor’s guilt, but I imagine it must have felt something like that.
As if all that wasn’t crazy enough, a student of hers told her two days before the one-year anniversary of the accident that he had been run off the road by a tractor the day before. She asked him where and was stunned when he described the exact same location in Sharpe.
This ordeal taught me two things. First, no matter how slow a tractor is going, you should never pass it if there is a road anywhere nearby that they could theoretically turn onto. And although I knew this already, it just reinforced my belief that you should never pass up an opportunity to tell your spouse, your children or anyone else you love how much they mean to you. I can’t count how many times we all hug each other and say “I love you” in our household, but it will never be enough.
