It was said of the last Bourbon dynasty of kings of France that they “had learned nothing and forgotten nothing” when Louis XVIII was restored to the throne of France in 1815. This followed the quarter century of revolution of 1789-1799 followed by the rule of Napoleon for 15 years.

They still wanted to rule in the autocratic fashion with which they had governed for centuries before the French Revolution. They were unable to see that times had changed.

Tags

Recommended for you