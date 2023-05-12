It was said of the last Bourbon dynasty of kings of France that they “had learned nothing and forgotten nothing” when Louis XVIII was restored to the throne of France in 1815. This followed the quarter century of revolution of 1789-1799 followed by the rule of Napoleon for 15 years.
They still wanted to rule in the autocratic fashion with which they had governed for centuries before the French Revolution. They were unable to see that times had changed.
I was reminded of that phrase while watching Donald Trump at the New Hampshire town hall meeting on Wednesday. At this event, Trump repeated all the disproven lies about the “stolen” election of 2020. It was rigged by stuffing ballot boxes with millions of illegal votes, he claimed. He refused to respond positively to a question by an audience member who ask him he “would suspend polarizing talk of election fraud” during his current campaign, and repeated the election fraud lie.
Trump saw Jan. 6, 2021, was “an unbelievable and beautiful day” and said that, except for a few people who “probably were out of control,” he would pardon “a large portion” of those who were convicted of crimes that day. He falsely claimed that Nancy Pelosi was in charge of capitol security and blamed her for his refusal to send troops sooner to quell the riot. He called the capitol police officer who shot rioter Ashli Babbitt “a thug.”
He also refused a straight answer to a question by moderator Kaitlan Collins (whom he called “a nasty person”) asking him if he would accept the results of the 2024 election. He said he would accept the results if the election was fair, setting the stage for another round of election fraud claims should he lose.
When asked how he would improve the economy, his response was “drill, baby, drill.” Trump also falsely claimed that inflation under Biden was the highest in 52 years.
Regarding immigration, Trump claimed he had completed the border wall when only 52 miles of wall had been built where none existed before. He said he would restore Title 42 rules that denied entry due to dangers of COVID. “These people are sick,” he said of immigrants who had traveled hundreds of miles through deserts and jungle in a desperate search for safety and a better life.
He also would restore his policy of breaking up families to discourage immigration.
In foreign policy, the ex-president lamented the vast military aid we have given to the Ukrainians fighting the Russian invasion of their country. He claimed he could negotiate an end to the war in 24 hours if elected president.
While taking credit for ending Roe v. Wade, Trump would not say that he would approve a federal ban on all abortions, but would allow room “for negotiation,” whatever that means.
In general, Donald Trump defended everything his administration had done, even those things, such as the call to the Georgia Secretary of State Jay Raffensperger after the 2020 election asking him to “find” votes to put him over the top in that state — clearly seen by many as wrong and illegal.
Overall, Trump’s performance was so unhinged and chaotic, with constant interruptions of the moderator when she tried to correct his lies and misstatements, that the event was shortened by 20 minutes.
The audience for this town hall meeting included members of Trump’s “base” as well as some undecided voters like the man who asked Trump to end his election fraud claims. Trump made no effort to take that person — or other undecided voters — seriously.
The Trump message was clear. He did not have an ounce of regret for anything he had done while president and did not intend to make any changes in policy or behavior should he be elected to a second term. His penchant for chaos, drama and his disdain for truth were equally clear in this meeting.
If that is what the Republicans want, they go into the election wrestling match in 2024 with one arm tied behind their back. It remains to be seen if an unethical clown show starring Donald Trump is what America really wants.
Some of us prefer a return to “truth, justice, and the American way.”
Ken Wolf is a Democrat and a retired Murray State University history professor. He can be reached at wolken43@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.