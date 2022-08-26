At any point in history, the sins of the past become challenges for the future. Leaders who take over during challenging times are destined to repeat mistakes unless they purpose a different path.
It is easy to criticize the past, and current failures make easy targets too, but how a political party will rectify challenges in the future is another issue. Voters expect elected leaders to accomplish something, especially if they are in the majority. Today, most voters are disenchanted with the Democratic majority in Washington, and based on polling, have given President Biden a plump thumbs down when it comes to his accomplishments.
This begs the question as to whether Democratic actions of late are being used as trump cards since no other cards are available. The Democrats’ only significant legislation has our economy in recession with inflation at an all-time high. Crime, illegal border crossings, record illegal drug smuggling, riots and carnage for weeks on end have Independents, Republicans and some Democrats weary and ready for a new chapter in American leadership.
So, how can Democrats run on that record? They really can’t! But, with less than 90 days before midterm elections, they have a few wild cards left in the deck. The first of which is to pay off student debt up to $20,000 per student, including loans taken out by parents. The second one also played out recently: a raid on the Florida home of the past president, and potential 2024 presidential candidate, Donald Trump. The attempts are obvious, with a last-ditch effort to encourage American voters to forget all the rotten things that have gone on the last 19 months of Biden’s presidency.
Again, all of these are easy targets. But the bigger question is: will voters fall for taxpayer bailouts and fake and trivial investigations, all the while ignoring wrongdoing by Democrats? I hope not.
As an anecdote, literally on the polar opposite side of the world, Argentina has some amazing similarities to what’s happening in the United States. A Wall Street Journal commentary, “Argentina’s Long Road to Ruin,” suggests that “bad governance has taken a heavy toll. More than a third of Argentines live in poverty and tens of thousands of small businesses closed during the pandemic.”
One might blame all of it on COVID, and it eems many do. But the country’s neoliberal political leaders have literally eviscerated the country’s economy over the years. In 1989-90, “inflation soared to 2,600%.”
“Argentina was one of the world’s seven richest countries at the turn of the last century thanks to its agricultural abundance,” it continues, “but now the official inflation rate is 64% and economists forecast it could reach 90% by December.” Did you read that? 64%!
I don’t intend to compare America’s economy with Argentina other than the way they have governed showing, “the left’s mistakes in Argentina — hypocritical and ineffective lockdowns, profligate social spending, high taxes, and too many restrictions on commerce — are eerily similar to the priorities of the American left.” All I can say is that it’s a sad testament to a once vibrant country.
So, how should Republicans lead in a majority? Here’s a quick laundry list of what is expected. Allow American oil producers to drill and explore for oil and not depend on world producers. Reverse as many tax-and-spend mandates as possible and provide incentives for companies to expand production. Hold Dr. Fauci accountable for his actions, even if he is retired. The American people should know the truth about COVID’s origins. And immediately enact a Southern Border Wall Bill. (For my two cents, I suggest letting Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California build it with Federal funds. If California refuses, hold them accountable, or use the Army Corps of Engineers to complete it.)
The legislative list grows, with many other things to discover including Hunter Biden’s dealings with his dad and foreign dealings.
Abraham Lincoln, the first Republican President of the United States, imbued the very essence of freedom and liberty into the monumental decisions he made during a turbulent time. His governance opened the door for all men and women to be free.
During these upcoming years, we need solid Republican leadership to unwind these turbulent days and make our systems and processes sensible and safe. Let’s hope we can learn from the past and don’t have to sing a version of “don’t cry for me Argentina.”
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
