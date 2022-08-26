At any point in history, the sins of the past become challenges for the future. Leaders who take over during challenging times are destined to repeat mistakes unless they purpose a different path.   

It is easy to criticize the past, and current failures make easy targets too, but how a political party will rectify challenges in the future is another issue. Voters expect elected leaders to accomplish something, especially if they are in the majority. Today, most voters are disenchanted with the Democratic majority in Washington, and based on polling, have given President Biden a plump thumbs down when it comes to his accomplishments.