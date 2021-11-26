Thanksgiving week is here with lots of choices. Cooking the turkey — oven roasted, smoked or deep fried. The dressing — cornbread, or breadcrumbs. The sasserole — green bean, sweet potato, or broccoli. Cranberry sauce, rolls, cornbread, pumpkin pie, and or pumpkin pie. A cornucopia of tastes and smells worthy of the pilgrims and native Americans’ feast sharing their harvest as a part of their faith.
We look forward to the table crowded with bowls, plates and cups crammed full of favorite foods and drinks. Family and friends peacefully passing the bounty of our national harvest around the table laughing and reminiscing. A day spent in plenty — hopefully thankful for today and yesterday counting our blessings.
While I trust many aspire to what we might see in a Norman Rockwell Thanksgiving portrait, I realize life isn’t perfect and reality often plays the joker to our expectations. So, rather than actual food from the table, I submit some food for thought in print.
It is interesting that the phrase, food for thought, has been around a long time. The English idiom was first found in use in the early 1800s, but the thought of providing words like food for someone to digest and consider has essentially been common as long as words and education have been around.
That said, for whatever reason American tradition and perspective has been under attack by the Left for decades. Their plan to marginalize America and destroy American traditions can be seen by their attempt to master language and sever us from a heritage of patriotism and thankfulness.
Noah Webster realized it back in the 18th century as a young America crawled away from its reliance on an English monarchy. In 1783, he authored “A Grammatical Institute of the English Language” — which soon became known as the “Blue-Backed Speller,” for its characteristic blue cover. Noah believed that Americans “should learn from ‘American’ books.” As a result, Webster’s work became the go-to source for over 100 years teaching children to read, spell and pronounce words, selling nearly 100 million copies. Today we know Webster primarily for his work developing and publishing a dictionary and we can be thankful for his plan to feed the minds of Americans.
This example of forward thinking and planning, of building a future predicated on common values is what our country needs. But liberal political figures have also learned what Noah knew and have been planting seeds of their own. Unfortunately, their harvest of anarchy, division, and destruction is clearly seen.
Of course, contemporary changes are important to consider, but what must be protected are fundamental rights as outlined in the U.S. Constitution. Anything less is an attack on American values.
Here is another patriot that had some food for thought. In 1789, Representative Elias Boudinot from New Jersey presented a resolution requesting that Congress persuade President George Washington to declare a thanksgiving observance in honor of the creation of the new United States Constitution. I leave you with the final section of his resolution as food for your thought.
“And also that we may then unite in most humbly offering our prayers and supplications to the great Lord and Ruler of Nations and beseech him to pardon our national and other transgressions — to enable us all, whether in public or private stations, to perform our several and relative duties properly and punctually — to render our national government a blessing to all the people, by constantly being a Government of wise, just, and constitutional laws, discreetly and faithfully executed and obeyed — to protect and guide all Sovereigns and Nations (especially such as have shewn kindness unto us) and to bless them with good government, peace, and concord — to promote the knowledge and practice of true religion and virtue, and the increase of science among them and us — and generally to grant unto all Mankind such a degree of temporal prosperity as he alone knows to be best.”
As a postscript, I hope your Thanksgiving weekend will be as full as possible; that our country may soon heal from its wounds of disease and that we can plant seeds that will grow into better days ahead. While we celebrate a bounty, may we feed our minds on values that will sustain America in the future not destroy it. God bless the United States of America.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.