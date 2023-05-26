“Lose yourself in nature and find peace.”
- Ralph Waldo Emerson
Darkness gave way to the brilliance of the orange sun as it began to rise behind the forest that lined the lake to the east. When it cleared the treetops the orb set the sky ablaze with a marmalade-colored glow. I felt completely at peace while I stared at the reflection of the sky on the smooth surface of the water.
Within seconds a cacophony of sound erupted and shattered my peace. Joining the various types of birds, frogs, and other creatures making noise around the edge of the lake was the sudden roar of engines and car horns. I tried to focus on a pair of Canada geese that were flying across the sun but the blare of sirens kept me from enjoying the beautiful setting. I knew that if I was going find peace my journey would have to take me to a place where I could lose myself in nature.
A gaggle of geese took off from the other side of the lake. They were heading away from my vantage point but banked hard to the right in unison and turned back toward me. They flew across the water with their wings almost skimming the surface.
The wooshing sound of air passing over their wings filled my ears as they moved closer and closer. Before I knew it the formation was mere feet in front of me. I ducked so quickly that I nearly lost my balance trying to get out of the way. The geese crossed directly over me honking and bellowing. I whirled around and watched while the gaggle flew over the trees behind me.
Daylight was growing brighter and I spotted a small trail cutting through the underbrush. I was beginning to ponder the footpath when another round of sirens shrieked from the roadway across the lake and seized my attention. My nerves were on edge without any sign of relief so I decided to follow the trail deep into the woods.
The thick vegetation began to block out the noise of man almost immediately after I stepped onto the trail. By the time I made my way a few steps into the forest the only audible sounds were the melodious calls of songbirds. I felt a mysterious calling to continue deeper and deeper down the path.
A canopy of branches and leaves grew over the top of the trail and blocked out a good portion of the available sunlight. Warblers, cardinals, and a blue jay chirped happily away while they darted in and out of the honeysuckle which grew along the edge of the path. Before I realized it the narrow trail became overgrown but I picked my way through the thicket.
The blue jay appeared to be watching me with a keen eye as I continued my trek deep into the forest. After a few minutes of fighting the brambles, I emerged on the edge of a wetlands area. My arms bore the brunt of the battle with the brambles and when I looked down to wipe the blood away I forgot all about the cuts and scratches.
My eyes were drawn to a raft of ducks paddling about in open water. Nestled in amongst several mallards were three blue-winged teals swimming gracefully in the water. Although blue-winged teals are the second most common duck in North America it was the first time I had ever seen them in the wild.
The brown body of the male blue-winged teal is buff colored with dark speckles along the chest and body. A slate blue head is adorned with a white crescent behind the bill while a small white patch sits just in front of their black tail. Females are a patterned brown and slightly larger than the males. While in flight both genders reveal a bold powder-blue patch on their upper wing coverts.
Blue-winged teals are smaller than most dabbling ducks. At approximately 16 inches long, with a wingspan of less than two feet, the blue-winged teal weighs less than a pound. The trio I was watching was dwarfed by mallards swimming around them. In contrast, the individual mallards weigh in at about three pounds each with a wingspan at least a foot longer than the blue-winged teals.
While they can be found throughout North America, blue-winged teals are migratory birds. The species’ breeding grounds stretch from Alaska to Nova Scotia and deep in the southern United States. These tiny, precocious ducks can travel incredibly long distances despite their small stature. Some tagged individuals have been sighted more than 2,500 miles from their breeding grounds. Blue-winged teals can be found wintering in Central and South America, the Caribbean islands, and along the Pacific and Atlantic coasts.
Blue-winged teals usually only have one mate during the breeding season, but they often change mates from year to year. Breeding pairs come together on wintering grounds and during spring migration as males perform courtship displays to attract females. The pursuit often begins in flight but is mostly an on-water display. Blue-winged teals have various courting methods but one such display includes the male swimming in circles around a female. He whistles and uses other vocalizations to attract her attention. If she deems him acceptable she will join in the dance while they bob their heads up and down at each other.
Blue-winged teals nest in wetland areas from late April through early May. Females usually lay one egg per day until six to 14 eggs have been laid. She will then undertake all of the parental duties alone. Incubation takes anywhere from 21 to 40 days and the young are capable of leaving the nest within 24 hours of hatching. The fledgling stage is reached at about 24 days and the birds are capable of being independent after 40 days.
The blue-winged teal is a fascinating bird that is considered a sacred animal in some Native American cultures. Several of these nations refer to the blue-winged teal as a spirit animal that represents adaptability, resourcefulness, and transformation. Some nations also associate the bird with the element of air and view it as a messenger between the physical and spiritual worlds.
According to some legends, the bird is believed to possess powerful healing properties and is often used in traditional medicine. In addition, the blue-winged teal is associated with fertility among some nations and is believed to bring good luck to couples wishing to conceive. Some of the Native American people that associate the blue-winged teal with healing and fertility include the Ojibwe, Cree, and Lakota.
Obviously, the beliefs and traditions that surround the bird vary among different Native American cultures. Many Navajo considered the blue-winged teal to be a sacred animal and associated it with protection, wisdom, and good luck. In some cultures, the blue-winged teal was seen as a messenger of the spirit world that played a role in communicating important messages to their people.
I pondered the message that the blue-winged teals were trying to convey to me while I sat there by that isolated body of water. It felt like I was a world away from the spot where I entered the forest as a blue-winged teal locked eyes with me. A sense of contentment and wonder washed over me and I understood...
He was reminding me that sometimes you just have to lose yourself in nature in order to find peace.
