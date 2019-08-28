If someone asked you for a list of people you might label as “authentic,” who would they be? Before you suggest a name, consider what that means. Typically, these are people larger than life. Individuals who are genuine and often courageous. Many times, they become trustworthy mentors and reliable advocates who encourage us into meaningful action.
When we lose them, however, we acknowledge their importance in our lives. Rev. Dr. David C. Roos was one of those individuals who became larger than life. At his funeral this past Sunday, more than one presenter spoke of David’s unbridled passion for serving people in the community. A passion springing from his strong spiritual upbringing in rural Texas, raised by devout Bible-believing parents. For David Roos, those core values translated into significant action and multiplied throughout his life, a trait of true leadership that followed him to Murray and Calloway County.
Before Murray, Dr. Roos ended up with a Ph.D. in theology from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, yet his folksy expressions and his encouraging words were a trademark when he arrived. As Kerry Lambert, chaplain at Murray-Calloway County Hospital, noted in his eulogy, David was plain-spoken and passionately expressed himself in a moral and ethical way.
When I first moved to Calloway County in the fall of 1979, Dr. Roos had already been instrumental in starting Need Line and the formation of the Murray Ministerial Association where faith-based ministers shared in community action. Later, he helped begin Habitat for Humanity. After retiring from ministry with the Disciples of Christ, he turned to political matters, becoming an outspoken advocate against big government and organizing the local TEA Party (Taxed Enough Already).
Later, he expanded his involvement with the Republican Party. Interestingly, David was a registered Democrat, but in the last couple of years, he changed his registration to Republican. Like many, he indicated he was conservative to the core and that the Democratic Party had left him. He was deeply troubled by liberals indoctrinating young people on college campuses and he vociferously warned against the illusion of socialism advocated by what he called “leftist commies.”
I think it would be safe to say that Dr. Roos believed that people, like the men and women of Murray, are the lifeblood of America, and that our freedom echoes from patriots who passionately defied tyranny and found the secret to government tied around three words: “We the People.” David would likely add, “In God We Trust,” to fully depend on spiritual power and how it changes people for the better – how caring for neighbors is a moral consequence of the spirit.
We will remember his volume and intensity when he spoke about those who were undermining our freedom. It reminds me of a section from the GOP Platform, “We are the party of independent individuals and the institutions they create together — families, schools, congregations, neighborhoods — to advance their ideals and make real their dreams. Those institutions, standing between the citizen and the power of government, are the pillars of a free society. They create spaces where the power of government should not intrude. They allow Americans to work together to solve most of the problems facing their communities. They thus reduce the need for intervention by government in the form of more and bigger programs or a larger public workforce. They minimize decision-making by those who hold or are appointed to office. That is precisely why today’s progressives’ distrust and seek to control them — because this is more than a conflict of ideas. It is a struggle for power.” If there is any political commentary that David was for, it would be the essence of that statement.
When we lose authentic people like David C. Roos, it is important to search our own lives to see if we too are serving our communities. If we are challenging others to greatness, helping those who are less fortunate and encouraging those in our path, we too become authentic. In a society where power is derived for and by the people, it only makes sense to celebrate faithfulness in the lives of those who live or have lived among us. Faithfulness to something greater than ourselves derived from a creator, a savior and a spirit that helps us carry on. Government is important, but communities are best when people like Dr. Roos live passionately among us. That is America at it’s best. Rest in peace, Reverend Dr. David C. Roos.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times. Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
