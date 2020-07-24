How frustrated are we today? On a scale of 1-10, I’d rate it at about 110. You? All joking aside, we continue with uncertain times not only here but throughout the country. If it’s not monument dissent or destruction, it’s organized anarchy and mob violence. Random shootings, federal property destruction, out of control mayors and liberal prosecutors. And oh, by the way, the virus is still here.
Before continuing, let me say to fellow conservatives that I am not a defeatist. While things may seem bleak, I remain optimistic about the future. Perhaps a bit hokey, the song from the musical Annie comes to mind. Annie, an orphan, dreams of great parents and a loving home one day and sings the now familiar lyrics, “the sun will come out tomorrow…bet your bottom dollar, tomorrow!”
I acknowledge there are plenty of things that occupy our worry. But also understand that most of them will never come to past. Worry though, can overwhelm us and force us to shutdown. So, if there is any encouragement I can give let’s all focus on what good can come, tomorrow.
Don’t mistake this optimism for appeasement. Like most of you reading this column, I am a conservative thinker who believes these cataclysmic times are mostly contrived and planned. A perfect storm has occurred with a rare plague. It has cast its shadow across the world and produced fear. As the national election draws near, opportunists have bullied their way in and invigorated the swamp creatures that apparently are alive and well in political circles.
One thing is clear to me and I have mentioned it before. The silent majority is real, and it is strong. The truth is this group, while predictable, is not being counted in normal opinion reports. In recent polling, 70% of conservatives self-censor themselves and, as likely voters, are ready to put the rebellion down, quietly.
My prediction is that every negative action going on throughout the country will translate into an enormous recoil by moderates and conservatives. I have faith that most people, the silent majority, will see the lawless acts of violence, the organized chaos and the loud nonsensical ill-timed rhetoric as they are, and strike back when they go behind the ballot-box curtain in November. A resounding stamp of disapproval on the current course of mayhem will be heard nationwide.
That’s not what you are going to hear, though. Standard journalism’s job is to pit opposing sides. That is, one against the other; to let everyone have their say. Unfortunately, many media outlets are not balanced at all and some are outright propogandist. The standard of truth is thus bound in journalistic activism rather than standard fact-finding and information sharing. In turn, extreme liberal media emboldens some to join the happy throng of thugs.
But the chaos continues and the very excess that ensues, in my opinion, drives a nail in their cause. While I hope we can come to our senses, we must endure these chaotic times and avoid giving in to the negative voices that are clamoring for acceptance.
On that note, my final suggestion is that we all begin moving ahead. To do that, I want to recommend wearing your face mask everywhere you go and that we all do our part to prevent the spread of the Corona Virus. I will say that Democratic leaders in many cases have gone overboard on their sanctions, but the virus is no respecter of persons, so we can do our part. Mask up, but, keep your chin up, too!
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
