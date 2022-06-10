We can hardly turn on our TV or computer these days without seeing statistics on the recent mass shootings. Here are just a few from Public Citizen — a non-profit, consumer advocacy group which “takes no government or corporate money…defends democracy, resists corporate power and works to ensure that government works for the people.” (May 29, May 31, email newsletters)
• Guns are now the leading cause of death among children in the United States.
• There are more mass shootings in the United States than in all other countries combined.
• The United States is the only country on the planet with more guns that people (400 million guns versus 350 million people).
• 304 Americans have been killed by “a madman wielding military-grade weaponry” between 2012 and 2022.
These shootings, especially in schools, have evoked calls for action from members of both political parties in recent weeks. Two opinion writers have caught my attention: longtime Republican Peggy Noonan (Wall Street Journal, 5-26-22) and “leftist” Dana Milbank (Washington Post, 5-31-22).
Noonan wrote that “Democrats should stop their manipulations. Republicans should get serious about guns.” While I don’t agree with Ms. Noonan that terms like “gun lobby” are manipulative or that this gun lobby is now “a ghost of itself” due to recent problems within the NRA, I do agree with her following comment:
“Pretty much everyone knows we have too many guns in America, more than we have people. Everyone knows too many are in sick hands. If deeper background checks and a longer waiting period after purchase might help, move. I don’t have to be persuaded. . . . I suspect a lot of people would like to see that.”
Several days later, Dana Milbank complained that the GOP was “hijacked by disinformation” and cited several examples of right-wing sources that suggested the shooter was a “transsexual leftist alien” or that the shooting was a “false flag” operation by the anti-gun left.
While I don’t think that Milbank’s sole focus on extremist right-wing conspiracy theorists in this column will win over Congressional Republicans, I do find useful Milbank’s statement that we should “have a rational discussion or a common-sense compromise about gun violence” since “a broad consensus exists” among Americans on the need for gun control. Noonan’s assertion that it was manipulative of President Biden to respond to the Uvalde murders with “indignation and rage” was also unhelpful.
Yet, despite the fact that we cannot get rid of partisan rhetoric, anger or fear on both sides of our frozen political system, there may be a small opportunity here for an ice breaker. Noonan chided Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for defending Texas’ “long history” of letting 18-year-olds have long guns.
“Mr. Abbott should listen to himself more closely,” Noonan wrote. “It is one thing to let an 18-year-old have a rifle to shoot rattlers in 1962. It is another thing to allow an 18-year-old in the middle of a mental-health crisis to buy an AR-15, which the sick shooter bought on his 18th birthday.”
Noonan went on to add that we need to do “the hard work of politics. And yes, move to ban assault weapons again, those sinister killing machine weapons of war.”
Peggy Noonan is not in the Senate, and so can to speak the truth. Only a new ban on military weapons — their sale and manufacture for use by civilians, even if it requires a government buy-back — has a chance of reducing mass shootings and the death of more innocent children.
Military weapons such as AR-15 guns, “exist only for exactly one reason,” Public Citizen tells us, and “that is to kill multiple people as quickly and violently as possible. Yet Americans own millions of these death machines. Are we really so eager to go to war with each other?”
We had at least eight more mass shootings on the weekend after the Uvalde murders on May 24. The New York Times on June 3 listed mass shootings in which 127 people were killed or wounded by gun violence so far this year. What does this tell us?
If we can’t or don’t do something now, maybe we should at least send therapists to Washington? They could help us evaluate the mental health of those in Congress.
Ken Wolf is a Democrat and a retired Murray State University history professor. He can be reached at wolken43@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
