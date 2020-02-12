The American Senate has long been recognized as one of the world’s greatest deliberative legislative bodies. It became a chamber that embraced sober debate aimed at educating the public and passing enlightened legislation.
The Senate has not always lived up to its reputation. At many points throughout our history, the Senate ignored our founding principles and allowed corrupt senators to dominate the chamber. For example, senators used the chamber’s rules to delay racial equality.
A legislature is only as good as its legislators.
Who are the U.S. senators whose actions have stained one of the world’s most respected institutions?
Huey Long (D-La., 1932-1935), “Kingfish”, earned the title “America’s first dictator.” President Franklin Roosevelt considered him one of the most dangerous men in America. As Governor of Louisiana, he “turned the state into his kingdom and made vassals [beholding tenants] of the state’s legislators,” and continued his corrupt regime by installing a puppet governor in 1932, as he ascended to the Senate. Many called him “Der Kingfish,” tying him to Adolf Hitler.
Robert Taft (R-Ohio, 1939-1953), son of President Howard Taft, made his name as a staunch conservative and opponent to the New Deal, which he labeled “socialist.” He argued against American involvement in World War II. Taft fought against all efforts to aid countries at war with Nazi Germany. After the war, he hoped to demolish NATO. He condemned the Nuremberg Trials that sought to prosecute leading Nazis for crimes against humanity during the Holocaust.
Joseph McCarthy’s (R-Wis., 1947-1957) reign of terror ruined hundreds of lives by relying on naked demagoguery to parlay lies into a seemingly unstoppable political force. He claimed to have a list of members of the Communist Party who had infiltrated the State Department, the Truman Administration, and the US Army.
Strom Thurmond (D/R-S.C., 1956-2003) used his authority to stop progress on civil rights. Thurmond wrote the first version of the Southern Manifesto, which asserted that the Supreme Court no longer had the ability to review laws and southern states should resist the rulings. Thurmond filibustered the Civil Rights Act of 1957 for 24 hours and 18 minutes, the longest filibuster in American history.
Our own Mitch McConnell (R-Ky., 1985-present) conducted the first impeachment trial without new witnesses or documents in U.S. history and rushed a $2 trillion tax cut for big business and wealthy Americans without a single hearing- raising the debt exponentially saddling the country with huge interest payments, no real new investment, and failed to raise ‘real’ wages as promised. This Republican tax scam “likely saved members of Congress hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes while the corporate tax cut increased the value of their sizable stock holdings and real estate.” – Center for Public Integrity
How is America being “Mitch-slapped”? A cynical Moscow Mitch refuses to:
• Bring up for debate and vote more than 400 pieces of bipartisan legislation by the House
• Bring up voter protection that both the U.S. intelligence community and the Mueller report have sounded the alarm
• Acknowledge bipartisan support for background check legislation for gun/ammunition sales even after mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, El Paso and Odessa, Texas
• Bring up legislation on medicine prices and health care, universal pre-K, taxes on the wealthy, student loans, and environment/climate change.
• Restore money to Kentucky projects like a new middle school in Hopkinsville area taken by Trump’s faux wall
• Restore funding for black lung disease.
Our Founders knew it would take strong Legislators of conscience to check the executive branch.
The Founders did anticipate that one person could ignore the rule of law in pursuit of personal and political power. In Article I of our Constitution, the remedy is impeachment- an indictment by the House and removal by the Senate.
Many predicted Moscow Mitch’s Republican Senators would Mitch-slap the rule of law and get away with it.
Tacitus, the Roman historian and senator, wrote that the decline of the Roman Republic’s senate with legitimate authority to a council wholly dependent on the whims of an emperor, was slow but sure.
Our U.S. Senate has devolved into an anti-legislative, Trumpian, whimsical, Mitch-slapping council.
Let’s retire Moscow Mitch and Mitch-slapping Republicans.
Get out the vote (GOTV) and Vote Democrat!
Marshall Ward is a Murray resident who is a member of the Democratic Party. He may be reached at josephmarshallward@gmail.com.
