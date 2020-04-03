Today’s commentary has two parts. The first section calls for political leaders to stop trying to score points, especially in this time of crisis. The last part is a simple mental exercise that I’ll call think and thank. A time to focus on those who are at the epicenter of this pandemic.
Regarding politics! I have tried these past few weeks to be apolitical and uncritical during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our goal should be to concentrate on the country’s condition and develop a path for American citizens to navigate the uncertainties of the near future. Yet the Democratic Party, led in the House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has once again tried to use this crisis, to take advantage of the country’s treasury for political points.
Speaker Pelosi and her minority leader counterpart in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, were busy gaming the Constitutional process rather than focusing on American workers and companies sidelined by the pandemic. It is strikingly evident that their efforts included piling on agendas in this emergency stimulus bill.
Doesn’t it seem partisan to you when things like adding components of the Green New Deal and providing funding for abortion is a natural fit in this legislation? Pelosi’s House measure, intended to boost emergency funds for agencies to handle the crisis, mandated “green” rules for airlines. Airlines in turn would have to fully compensate their carbon emissions by 2025. This, as big business like airlines are losing billions of dollars. In a Pelosi-style tweet, she quipped “There is a whole concern in our country that if we’re giving tens of billions of dollars to the airlines, that we could at least have a shared value about what happens to the environment.”
While I am not an economist, it doesn’t take very long to realize that businesses are in trouble or about to be. That means in the long run employees will be too. Democrats wanted to eliminate a payroll tax suspension for employers, but at least bill allows them to be delayed until 2022.
And what about abortion funding? Democrats wanted abortion providers to be eligible for aid under the small business portion of the bill, according to news reports. As a result, Republicans had put in language barring nonprofits that receive Medicaid funding, which includes Planned Parenthood, from accessing that aid.
However, no matter what side you are on, we should only be dealing with the emergency needs of the country. Even the funding for the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, set up and paid for by Congress, should have been set aside. I don’t pretend to know all the details of the 880-page bill, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell underscored that, “this is a wartime level of investment for our nation.”
This is serious business which will likely reshape our country in the future; three stimulus packages passed by congress this past month to help stave off recession. These are surely extraordinary days we are experiencing.
Aside from the bickering in Washington, I want to continue to urge us to remain optimistic about the future. Part of our history displays the resiliency and ingenuity of men and women dealing with calamities. Part of this countries legacy is how we move on.
It is also in the DNA of America to acknowledge the hard work and sacrifice of those who face the front lines of any crisis. So, in just a few words, I hope you will join me for a moment to think and thank. Think about each one you know in the categories listed below and take a mount to ask a blessing upon them. You likely can add some names to these positions.
Let’s think about the medical specialists on the front lines at the hospital, nursing homes, and clinics. Like, our doctors, nurses, technicians, clinicians, non-medical staff, therapists, maintenance, cleaners and others who come in direct contact with many who may have been sickened by the virus. How about our emergency services employees like police, sheriff, fire and ambulance representatives? How about those working in restaurants serving food at drive-through (and the table waiters/waitresses who are missing tips) and those cooking meals for local communities? And the women and men who lead us, from the president to governors, Judges, County leaders, mayors, legislative bodies and government workers who are making decisions or working directly to help us get through this situation?
I am sure I missed some categories, but please add your own. We will get through this crisis. But, now is the time to be thankful.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
