“I often think the night is more alive and more richly colored than the day.” - Vincent Van Gogh

Residents as far south as Alabama were treated to a night more alive and more richly colored than the day recently. The display was caused by an explosion more than 93 million miles away. A massive solar flare that rated M2 on the ascending scale that climbs A, B, C, M to X, caused a radio burst on Earth eight minutes later. 