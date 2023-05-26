“Howard Whiteman!  You get over here right this minute!” I can hear it echo in my brain, the call of my Mom when I had strayed too far from her watchful eye. Or maybe my room was messy, my bed unmade, or my shirt untucked. I (almost) always listened to my Mom, because she was my Mom. That is what we do, or should do, because we all know that our mothers know best.  

That isn’t true of all mothers, or fathers, for that matter. Unfortunately, some parents probably don’t deserve to have children.  Those mothers don’t always know what is actually best, and we are often better off avoiding their advice rather than following it.