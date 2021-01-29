Understanding legislative rules and parliamentarian procedure in Congress is difficult. I admit freely that I am not an expert. But these procedures that allow for debate and some control for a minority party are important, as exhibited this week by Senate Republicans. A couple of examples present themselves as evidence of this democratic process.
The classic Frank Capra movie “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” came to mind this week when considering how recent elections split the Senate. At present, 48 Democrats with 2 Independents that caucus with them and 50 Republicans make up the balance. Vice-President Kamala Harris, unfortunately for conservatives, can vote to break any tie-vote. We know how she would vote.
Without going into the plot of them movie, Mr. Smith, played by Jimmy Stewart, is appointed to the U.S. Senate following the death of the incumbent senator. While in Washington, he learns of an appropriations bill for his hometown, but won’t support it because it is corrupt. After some dirty politics, he rises to the Senate floor to filibuster and in essence stall the bill to have time to expose the corruption. A dramatic example of the filibuster, and important for Republicans, especially now.
Notably, the filibuster was big news this week as two Democratic senators, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, publicly committed to maintain it along with cloture, something Republicans feared would be eliminated by Democrats to further push liberal legislation through Congress.
Today, the essence of the filibuster is to delay a bill and test the Senate with cloture, a vote that sets a 30-hour time limit for consideration for a bill. The threshold to eventually vote on the bill must be affirmed by three-fifths, or 60 Senators, rather than a simple majority.
With the filibuster rule no longer in doubt, Republicans will have a chance to limit what would otherwise sail through the Senate on a completely partisan basis with simple majority. Although it sounds like something you would keep in the closet, filibuster and cloture is a slim minority’s best friend, especially for Republicans in this 117th Congress.
Under current circumstances of Democrat majorities in the House and Senate and the president in the executive branch, this is a win for Republicans. Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell said this week, “They agree with President Biden’s and my view that no Senate majority should destroy the right of future minorities of both parties to help shape legislation. The legislative filibuster was a key part of the foundation beneath the Senate’s last 50-50 power-sharing agreement in 2001. With these assurances, I look forward to moving ahead with a power-sharing agreement modeled on that precedent.”
This is democracy, despite critics charging that it prevents good legislation from ever getting passed.
Testing senators like Tuesday’s “Point of Constitutional Order” from Kentucky’s Rand Paul made a procedural move that reveals the power of the minority. Arguing there is no basis for impeachment of a former president, the “tea leaf” strategy provided a snapshot of how senators would likely vote at an impeachment trial. The motion to declare the trial unconstitutional was rejected by 55-45, with only five Republicans siding with Democrats. Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania joined Democrats in killing Paul’s motion.
More importantly for impatient Republicans, Sen. Mitch McConnell voted nay. “We’re excited about it,” Rand Paul was quoted in USA Today after the vote. “It was one of the few times in Washington where a loss is actually a victory.” While it doesn’t prevent another impeachment trial, most analysis indicate it is unlikely President Trump would be convicted.
Filibuster, cloture, point of order – these are the makings of powers being placed in check, rooted in the foundation of how a democracy can work amidst the change of leadership and be more accountable. It doesn’t mean Democrats won’t have an edge, at least over the next two years. It simply means Mr. Smith remains in Washington for now thanks to the filibuster, the cloture rule, and point of order.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
