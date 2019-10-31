As soon as I admitted to an undergraduate program in my home country of Pakistan, I started looking up schools for my masters in the U.S.A. and Canada. The idea of studying in an international atmosphere with people from all around the world always fascinated me. This enthusiasm and passion to meet and spend time with heterogeneous groups of people and get international exposure of my field inspired me to finalize my next school even before completing my undergrad and I ended up finding Murray State University with a couple of other schools.
I decided to apply at four universities, and luckily, I got acceptance from three of them. Murray State University was the first one to issue me an acceptance letter for a master’s in mass communication and public relations, so I started comparing it with other universities and became convinced that I should pursue my education at MSU. I accepted the offer letter and received my i-20 (admission letter) shortly. As soon as I got my i-20 I applied for a visa and prepared myself to travel.
On 1 August 2018, with mixed feelings of excitement and nervousness, I landed in the U.S.A. We normally have cultural shock whenever we go to a new place, but fortunately, I did not feel anything like that. MSU’s shuttle service was waiting for new students at the Bishop Nashville International Airport, so as soon as I get off the plane, I contacted them and started my journey to the place where my “new love” was waiting for me.
I was entertaining myself with green fields on both sides of I-24, the interstate highway spanning the Midwestern and Southeastern United States. I was expecting that once we got off the highway, we would enter a city with big buildings representing the modern infrastructure and architecture, but to my surprise, the first thing I saw on the outskirts of Murray was a cattle farm.
Finally, we entered Murray and I was still optimistic that soon we would explore the “modern part” of Murray with big buildings and skyscrapers, but God bless the driver who crushed my expectations and said, “Dear students, welcome to the downtown of Murray.” With a broken heart and shattered dreams of watching the whole city from a building like the 360 Chicago observation deck, I stepped down from the bus. I realized that other students were also feeling the same, and immediately I felt as Michael Jackson was whispering in my ear “You are not alone.”
Days passed on and I got busy in my studies, which helped me to get over my broken feelings. I started looking at the positives of Murray, and as much I explored this town, I started falling in love with it. The students, faculty, and more importantly, the community of this small town is outstanding. I found people of Murray so friendly and caring that I forgot about my disappointment when I first saw this place.
If you are walking on a road, almost everyone you meet on your way will treat you with a smile or some sweet words, which give the best feelings one could ever imagine. The shop keepers and local businesses remember you by name and appreciate you always, which reinforced my faith in humanity and kindness. The family structure and love people have for their religion and faith in this city helped me to broaden my experience.
This place taught me how to embrace others who are entirely different from us. As a Muslim visiting churches and making new Christian friends helped me to make my personality flexible and develop an opinion that almost every religion in this world is based on humanity and a person cannot follow any religion until and unless he becomes a good human. You all must have heard about “blessing in disguise” and this perfectly fits in my decision of coming to Murray. I simply love this place, and for the rest of my life, it is going to be my “first love” in the U.S.
I want to thank everyone in Murray who gave me so much love and care that I feel like home here. Thank you for being so nice and friendly.
