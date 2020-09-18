Strolling through the 2020 political forest, you might find it challenging to stay away from the prickly issues moving along divided paths. I’ve stopped counting the number.
It wouldn’t be hard to list what I will call the made-up issues, many of which have found their own synergy. The reality is that four years of intentional resistance by Democrats has blossomed into a world of continual mayhem throughout the country.
I wonder, with all consternation, what issue strikes you as most significant? Economy, health care, Supreme Court appointments, coronavirus outbreak, violent crime, foreign policy, gun policy, race and ethnic inequality, immigration, economic inequality or climate change? Of course, these splinter into various sub-issues and they all end up as a straw man, misrepresented to downplay the monumental successes of the White House these past four years, because they have no real argument.
Nevertheless, Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell and Jamie Comer have made and are making a difference in a world gone terribly wrong. Gone are the days of appeasement and efforts to move us closer to becoming a socialist nation. So, it’s no wonder why the left is so angry.
But away from incredible financial losses of destroyed businesses and mounting debt for taxpayers from the “peaceful” protests, there remains one issue that convicts Americans at the core. We have witnessed the callousness of those who would shoot police officers without provocation. I join others that say this is pure evil, manifested from people who no-longer value life itself and will do anything regardless the outcome.
Where does this come from? We shouldn’t wonder about people’s heartless motives when we allow our society to purge human life as a right. Seems like a natural consequence to me.
While I am not a single-issue voter, I did solidify my Republican Party identity many years ago on one important issue, abortion. In a Pew Research poll recently, abortion remains high on the list of issues voters care most about. Republicans, I am proud to say, are pro-life and state it boldly in the Republican Party Platform. It’s not just a statement, but a mission to legally close abortion clinics throughout the United States.
Think of the hypocrisy. While Kentucky reported 1,112 COVID-19 deaths recently (Sept. 16, 2020), 2,216 human beings were aborted in our Commonwealth (as of July 2020). If numbers repeat themselves from last year, 3,978 will be killed.
We have a news conference every day in Kentucky to “mask up,” yet we devalue life by allowing another death. Far more devastating than this virus since we know how to prevent it. Don’t misunderstand. I am not saying we shouldn’t wear masks and be cautious, but what the Democratic Party does to encourage abortion in comparison seems incredibly cold-hearted.
Republican Platform: “...we assert the inherent dignity and sanctity of all human life and affirm that the unborn child has a fundamental individual right to life which cannot be infringed. We support a human life amendment to the Constitution, and we endorse legislation to make clear that the Fourteenth Amendment’s protections apply to unborn children.”
Democratic Platform: “We will repeal the Title X domestic gag rule and restore federal funding for Planned Parenthood, which provides vital preventive and reproductive health care ... in underserved areas. Democrats oppose and will fight to overturn federal and state laws that create barriers to reproductive health and rights. We will repeal the Hyde Amendment, and protect and codify the right to reproductive freedom. Democrats oppose restrictions on medication abortion.”
Throughout the first Congressional district of Kentucky, this dilemma and other absurd notions of the left have direct consequences. For example, again last month, the Democratic Party in the 1st District lost over 6000 registered voters. Meanwhile, the GOP gained over 12,000 in registrations and new first-time voters.
If you ask me for my why, it’s simple. The Republican Party puts it in writing. “The Constitution’s guarantee that no one can “be deprived of life, liberty or property” deliberately echoes the Declaration of Independence’s proclamation that “all” are “endowed by their Creator” with inalienable right to life. Accordingly, we assert the sanctity of human life and affirm that the unborn child has a fundamental right to life which cannot be infringed.” (GOP Platform) That’s enough for me.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
