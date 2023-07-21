Pundits and politicians like to evaluate court decisions based on whether they agree with them without regard to the law and facts of the case. So it is with the Supreme Court’s June 30, 2023, decision in Biden v. Nebraska (https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/22pdf/22-506_nmip.pdf) in which SCOTUS declared Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan unlawful. Based on the reaction of the Left, one would think it is the worst thing to happen since the New Madrid earthquakes in 1812 when all it really does is reassert the rule of law in the United States government. The U. S. government expects everyone to obey its laws and SCOTUS is simply saying here that the government itself should do likewise.
The background is that, in this day of narrow majorities and divided government, it is difficult for Congress to pass legislation. A new president enters office with a list of things he wants to do but cannot get the needed legislation through Congress, so he searches for ways he can do what he wants through executive orders. This means he must find legislation already passed by Congress which he can argue authorizes him to do what he wants. This is what Biden did with student loan paybacks.
A second background factor is that both the government and institutions of higher learning encouraged students to borrow money to pay the ever-increasing costs of going to college. Now the students have graduated and find themselves deeply in debt to the government for their education loans when they want to be spending their money on other things. Biden thought he saw a way to ingratiate himself and gain their political support by canceling their debt. The Supreme Court said, “Not so fast, Mr. President.”
Quoting from the opinion’s syllabus, “The issue presented in this case is whether the Secretary [of Education] has authority under the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act of 2003 (HEROES Act) to depart from the existing provisions of the Education Act and establish a student loan forgiveness program that will cancel about $430 billion in debt principal and affect nearly all borrowers. Under the HEROES Act, the Secretary ‘may waive or modify any statutory or regulatory provision applicable to the student financial assistance programs ... as the Secretary deems necessary in connection with a war or other military operation or national emergency.’ ... In 2022, as the COVID–19 pandemic came to its end, the Secretary invoked the HEROES Act to issue ‘waivers and modifications’ reducing or eliminating the federal student debt of most borrowers.”
The statutory language clearly says executive action must be based on “a war or other military operation or national emergency.” But no war, “other military operation” or national emergency existed at that time. The syllabus continues (citations omitted):
“The HEROES Act allows the Secretary to ‘waive or modify’ existing statutory or regulatory provisions applicable to financial assistance programs under the Education Act, but does not allow the Secretary to rewrite that statute to the extent of canceling $430 billion of student loan principal.
“The text of the HEROES Act does not authorize the Secretary’s loan forgiveness program. The Secretary’s power under the Act to ‘modify’ does not permit ‘basic and fundamental changes in the scheme’ designed by Congress. Instead, ‘modify’ carries ‘a connotation of increment or limitation,’ and must be read to mean ‘to change moderately or in minor fashion.’ That is how the word is ordinarily used and defined, and the legal definition is no different.
“The authority to ‘modify’ statutes and regulations allows the Secretary to make modest adjustments and additions to existing provisions, not transform them. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, ‘modifications’ issued under the Act were minor and had limited effect. But the ‘modifications’ challenged here create a novel and fundamentally different loan forgiveness program. While Congress specified in the Education Act a few narrowly delineated situations that could qualify a borrower for loan discharge, the Secretary has extended such discharge to nearly every borrower in the country. It is ‘highly unlikely that Congress’ authorized such a sweeping loan cancellation program ‘through such a subtle device as permission to ‘modify.’ ”
So there you have it in plain English. Congress did not give either the President or the Secretary of Education the power to change the law unilaterally. That is a legislative power that resides in Congress alone. If this President can change this law in this manner at this time, any President can do anything he wants. It appears that’s what the Democrats want. Is that what you want?
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at winfieldrose@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.