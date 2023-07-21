Pundits and politicians like to evaluate court decisions based on whether they agree with them without regard to the law and facts of the case.  So it is  with the Supreme Court’s June 30, 2023, decision in Biden v. Nebraska (https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/22pdf/22-506_nmip.pdf) in which SCOTUS declared Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan unlawful. Based on the reaction of the Left, one would think it is the worst thing to happen since the New Madrid earthquakes in 1812 when all it really does is reassert the rule of law in the United States government. The U. S. government expects everyone to obey its laws and SCOTUS is simply saying here that the government itself should do likewise.

The background is that, in this day of narrow majorities and divided government, it is difficult for Congress to pass legislation. A new president enters office with a list of things he wants to do but cannot get the needed legislation through Congress, so he searches for ways he can do what he wants through executive orders. This means he must find legislation already passed by Congress which he can argue authorizes him to do what he wants. This is what Biden did with student loan paybacks.