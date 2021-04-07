In his column “Numbers that count,” Ken Wolf cited data showing that from May 24 to Aug. 22, 2020, there were 10,600 demonstrations in the United States, “of which 7,750 were linked to the Black Lives Matter movement.” Of those, “less than 7%” were violent. Assuming he meant less than 7% of 7,750 (rather than 10,600) and more than 6%, this would mean between 465 and 542 of these demonstrations became violent. He noted that there were “360 counter protests during these same dates, 12 % of which turned violent.” Doing the arithmetic would mean 43 counter protests turned violent. Ken then writes, “Percentage-wise, there was more violence from the right-wing counter protestors than from the ‘leftist’ BLM protestors.” That may be true, but when the number of violent protests exceeds the number of violent counter protests by more than ten-fold, it seems a muddled way of trying to show that the threat of political violence from the Right is greater than that from the Left.
Ken Wolf further writes that “we white folks are frequently the instigators of violence in our contacts with non-white people. What we now call white supremacy used to be called imperialism.” Since Dr. Wolf is a retired history professor, he is very aware that both the United States and Europe gave up imperialism several decades ago. He is also aware that non-white nations have also engaged in imperialism, for example Japan’s conquest of coastal China in the 1930s (also several decades ago).
He writes, “We deplore political polarization, but refuse to link it to serious economic polarization and inequality of income in our nation.” Yet when some anti-establishment Republicans have campaigned on such issues (for example, trade policies to encourage American manufacturing, thus strengthening our working class), they have been derided by the Left as populists.
He further writes, “One of the more insidious slogans heard today is ‘All Lives Matter,’ a simplistic truism designed to distract attention from the fact that more blacks are killed by police officers than are whites who commit the same crimes.” Besides the attack on the motives of those who proclaim “All Lives Matter),” the description of the phrase as “insidious” is an example of how many on the Left are abandoning the principles of a color-blind public policy and embracing identity politics. The insinuation is sometimes made that saying “All Lives Matter” means that Black Lives Do Not Matter, even though Black Lives are included in All Lives. If “All Lives Matter” is insidious, then by the same logic, do Leftists consider that Some Lives Do Not Matter? As far Left as Ken has become, I do not think he believes that some lives do not matter.
In 2018, I wrote a column for this paper advocating for the death penalty. I included an example of a recently executed Tennessee man who had raped and murdered a 7-year-old girl. I did not bother to look up the race of the rapist/murderer nor the race of the victim. It was irrelevant. It was the nature of the crime that called for the punishment, not the ethnicity of either the convicted or the victim. That should be our mindset in general. Murderers should be punished regardless of race. Rioters and looters should be punished regardless of race. The determination of guilt, though, should be through impartial courts, not politicized courts, and definitely not by a sensationalistic media.
Speaking of the media, this last sentence of Ken’s encapsulates how many of us have come to view the mainstream media, although I am sure that he did not intend that application: “When we distort reality by deliberately miscounting and lying, we create a level of distrust that will make us unable to tell truth from falsehood.”
Keith A. York is a Murray resident, chemist, Murray State alumnus, and political conservative independently sharing his views.
