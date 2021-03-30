I recently encountered some fascinating numbers. They came from a non-profit organization called the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED).
This elaborate title describes people who count conflicts and protests worldwide. They are supported by a wide variety of respectable agencies and schools including the U.S. State Department, foreign ministries in Germany and the Netherlands, the International Organization for Migration, Princeton University and the University of Texas.
This particular report concerned conflicts in the United States during 2020. First it listed the number of demonstrations in the United States from May 24 to Aug. 22, 2020, at 10,600. Among these, 7,750 were linked to the Black Lives Matter movement. The number of these marked by “violence or destructive activity” was less than 7%.
Then the ACLED noted 360 counter protests during these same dates, 12% of which turned violent. Despite this disparity in violence, the percentage of BLM protests met with government intervention was more than 9%, while the percentage of counter protests that met with government intervention was only 3%.
Percentage-wise, there was more violence from the right-wing counter protesters than from the “leftist” BLM protesters. Despite this, many Republicans continue to insist that “violent rioters” are all leftists. These same Republicans then refusd to admit that the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 of this year was due in large part to President Trump’s encouragement of right-wing militia groups during his presidency and his injunction to his followers to “fight like Hell” just before they attacked Congress.
Numbers like those compiled by ACLED should also help us understand why Democrats talk about systemic racism – that built-in, almost unconscious, willingness of many people of European descent to assume that violence is just part of the character of people of color who “just aren’t like us.”
History as well as these ACLED numbers make clear that we white folks are frequently the instigators of violence in our contacts with non-white people. What we now called white supremacy used to be called imperialism and described in Rudyard Kipling’s 1899 poem as the “white man’s burden.”
And such violence is still alive and well today. We create the conditions that cause violence in many ways: through our still segregated educational system and churches, our “gated” neighborhoods, our tendency to pay non-living wages to the poor and then blame them for their poverty. We call government aid to the poor wasteful while tolerating huge tax breaks for the very wealthy. We deplore political polarization but refuse to link it to serious economic polarization and inequality of income in our nation.
One of the more insidious slogans heard today is “All Lives Matter,” a simplistic truism designed to distract attention from the fact that more blacks are killed by police officers than are whites who commit the same crimes.
Isn’t it finally time for all of us in positions of influence, wealth and power to take a hard look at the real — and deliberately caused — inequities in our society? Common sense and our human need for a sense of community, made clearer during our year in Coronaville, requires compassion and justice. A just society could protect both the property of the rich as well as the lives of the poor? A good deal, right?
But, alas, we are living at a time when most Republicans use the fantasy of “widespread voting fraud” to pass laws making it difficult for poor people and people of color to vote. It was somewhat refreshing to hear a lawyer tell the Supreme Court that only by restricting votes can the Republicans gain a “competitive advantage” over Democrats.
Yes, numbers do matter, whether we are counting violent demonstrations or who should be allowed to vote in elections. When we distort reality by deliberately miscounting and lying, we create a level of distrust that will make us unable to tell truth from falsehood.
When that happens, millions of us find ourselves reminded of a statement quoted by Dostoyevsky in “The Brothers Karamazov”: “If nothing is true, then everything is permitted.” Our response to that situation is often a dictatorship that we believe necessary to control the ensuing chaos.
We can’t count that out, unless we relearn how to count.
Ken Wolf is a Democrat and a retired Murray State University history professor. He speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at wolken43@gmail.com.
