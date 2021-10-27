Linda Dunn
Linda Dunn, 78, of Almo, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at her home.
She was born Oct. 6, 1943, in Marshall County, Kentucky, to Jamie and Julia Dunigan.
She graduated from North Marshall High School and was a homemaker. She was a loving person who helped care for the sick, and was a skilled quilt-maker. She was a member of Mt. Moriah Primitive Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Chester “Buddy” Dunn; and two brothers, Lowell and Jerry Dunigan.
Mrs. Dunn is survived by her two sons, Barry Dunn and wife Britany of Almo and Wayne Dunn and wife Beatriz of Mount Juliet, Tennessee; and five grandchildren, Zachary Dunn of Paducah, Tyler Dunn of Almo, Adam Dunn and Ian Dunn, both of Murray and Alexandria Dunn of Mt. Juliet.
The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home in Benton with Danny Ferrell officiating. Burial will follow in Fooks Cemetery.Visitation is from 11 a.m until 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.filbeckandcann.com.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner and Orr in Benton is in charge of arrangements.
Geoffrey Stone
Mr. Geoffrey Stone, 30, of Murray, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at his home.
Geoffrey was born on April 17, 1991 in Murray, KY.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Shirley Stone.
Those he leaves behind include his mother, Venessa Stone of Murray; a brother, Ricky Willie (Meagan) of Wingo; grandparents, Eddie Stone and wife Judy of Marshall County.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Geoffrey Stone by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Timothy ‘Mississippi’ Shawn Bogue Sr.
Timothy “Mississippi” Shawn Bogue Sr., 65, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Robert F. ‘Bob’ Dunn
Robert F. “Bob” Dunn, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the Providence Pointe Healthcare in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.