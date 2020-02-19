In his column in the Feb. 5 issue of this paper, Marshall Ward extolled the virtues of our first president, George Washington. Ward goes on to argue that our current president is no George Washington. I did not know Washington but agree with Ward: Trump is no Washington.
That, however, does not mean that Trump is “absent any virtue or high moral standards” or that he is a “corrupt, immoral, lawless, bombastic buffoon.” Likewise, Jon Meacham’s assertions that Trump is “above the law” and “functionally a monarch at this point” are absurd.
Meacham and Ward both should know that “cherry picking” history is risky business. One could say Washington’s Proclamation of Neutrality in 1793 was like the action of a monarch above the law. The same could be said for Jefferson’s purchase of Louisiana, Monroe’s Doctrine, Jackson’s forced relocation of Native Americans in the Trail of Tears, Polk’s instigation and prosecution of the Mexican War, Lincoln’s suspension of habeas corpus and Emancipation Proclamation, Theodore Roosevelt’s intervention in the 1902 coal strike and FDR’s internment of Japanese Americans during World War II. These actions could be called “monarchic” or “abuses of power” but they also could be called the actions of strong and effective leaders who were doing what they thought was best for the country.
There are two basic questions about President Trump’s telephone call to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky: (1) Did he violate the law? (2) If so, is that action serious enough to justify or require his removal from office?
Let’s remember the basic purpose of the call was to persuade the Ukrainian government to address the problem of significant and long-lasting internal corruption. This was closely related to $400 million in American aid; would the money be spent for its lawful purpose or would it end up in the Swiss bank accounts of professional swindlers? It was entirely appropriate for Trump to be concerned about this.
Remember also that Hunter Biden had been seriously implicated in Ukrainian corruption during the Obama Administration by being given a prominent position for which he had no qualifications other than being the Vice President’s son and for which he was paid almost $1 million per year. That being the case, is it an “abuse of power” for Trump to suggest that Ukraine investigate Biden? No.
While it was not certain, this could help Trump’s re-election in 2020. So what? In October 1864, Lincoln gave all soldiers in the Federal Army a two-week furlough so they could go home and vote for his re-election. Was that an abuse of power or smart politics?
Remember, Trump made his fortune by negotiating real estate deals, and his first book is titled “The Art of the Deal.” What is negotiating? It is bargaining or working out “an agreement between [various] parties settling what each shall give and take or perform and receive in a transaction.” (https://www.dictionary.com/browse/bargaining?)
What does this involve? Quid pro quo’s. “I will agree to this if you agree to that.” Notice the strong similarity between negotiating and bribery. Both involve mutually beneficial exchanges. Was Trump’s linking the Ukrainian and Biden’s alleged corruption together unlawful? No. Did it make sense? Yes.
Impeachment does not fall under ordinary criminal law, but two principles of criminal law apply to impeachment. The anonymity of the whistleblower and Trump’s inability to defend himself before his accusers in the House violate due process. The Sixth Amendment reads, in relevant part, “In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right ... to be confronted with the witnesses against him; to have compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor . . . “ When the result could be the extremely serious removal of a president of the United States before his term expires, he is entitled to simple due process.
Likewise, in such a case, the criminal burden of proof standard should apply. “When a criminal defendant is prosecuted, the prosecutor must prove the defendant’s guilt ‘beyond a reasonable doubt.’ A reasonable doubt exists when a juror cannot say with moral certainty that a person is guilty.” (https://www.nolo.com/dictionary/reasonable-doubt-term.html) In Trump’s case, reasonable doubt definitely exists, thereby requiring a vote of “not guilty.”
Mr. Ward quotes Sen. Lamar Alexander’s description of President Trump’s conversation with President Zelensky as “inappropriate.” I disagree, but respect his view. It is tacky of Mr. Ward to describe Sen. Alexander as “cowardly.” I find him refreshingly courageous. Sen. Alexander is completing a long and distinguished career in public service and deserves better.
Winfield Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
