I am grateful for the opportunity to share some thoughts about Republican values in this space on a weekly basis. But the past few weeks, my wife and I had the privilege to go to New Zealand and Australia – “down under,” as they say. This was one of those bucket list trips and put us past the International Date Line, some 19 hours ahead. During that time, Dr. Winfield Rose ably posted political commentary in my stead, and as always, packed it full of pertinent conservative-think.
It is good to be back in the United States of America where the Democrats’ coup d’état against the president ran into common sense in the U.S. Senate. I was able to follow some of the trial during our trip and more recently grateful that the debacle ended in acquittal. The constant, nearly four-year gotcha scheme has percolated too long.
All this makes me doubt the Left’s leadership capability. Like many Americans, I wonder if their party can survive the missteps of this past year, including the political failures over the past few days. Quite telling if one simply adds up the frequency.
Let’s review a few! President Trump’s acquittal, a major catastrophe in Iowa’s Democrat Caucus and Nancy Pelosi’s read-it-on-my-face, premeditated, shredding of the president’s State of the Union document. These are the telling signs of a political party out of control and unraveling before our eyes.
While President Trump’s critics say he tried to pressure Ukraine for dirt on Joe Biden and his son Hunter, most Americans are shaking their head. First, because U.S. financial aid was released without any condition to Ukraine, and second, most rational people wonder, why former Vice President Biden hasn’t been investigated for corruption instead of President Trump? If the VP and his son Hunter were recipients of booty from his days with President Obama, then shouldn’t we know? Better yet, wouldn’t it make sense to clear up Biden’s reputation to dispel what’s been reported? I think so!
President Trump’s approval ratings are at an all-time high and nearly 70 percent of Americans are satisfied with the economy. As a result, the accusations fostered by Democrats claiming collusion and abuse of power seem but a red herring intended to overshadow the real colluders – those deep inside the government, especially within the Obama Administration.
The Iowa Caucus is yet another challenging sign of the Democrats’ leadership. It leads to questions like, ‘If they can’t run a caucus, how can they run our federal government?’ Or, even if the system worked, what about those front-runners? Aren’t they the most liberal leaders ever? Isn’t Iowa a mainstream Midwest moderate state? What else can you say?
Regarding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, it appears the botched attempts to quell the president and the positive economy have manifested themselves into an uncontrollable display of exasperation. One can only imagine the pressure fomenting inside her head as the ever-changing charges against President Trump failed to convict him.
We all can agree that President Trump is unique. While some have attempted his style, the president will forever be known by his tenaciousness and discipline. As a result, he has rejuvenated the American spirit, ignited the economy, challenged the norm of politics and called out corruption. Aren’t these the tenets of leadership that we want?
Little did Nancy Pelosi know that ripping the president’s State of the Union script may become a metaphor for the Democrat Party’s future, perhaps a graphic forecast revealing a split between progressives and moderates. No doubt the Democratic Party has changed and so have its values. Many have already jumped to the GOP.
While the resistance has been a consistent theme of Democrats, the party of Lincoln continues to do the right thing. Perhaps at times it has been awkward and, of course, never easy. However, I predict that President Trump will be reelected, and the House will once again become a GOP majority.
The big question is what will the new party of the liberal Democrats be called once they split?
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
