These are crazy and confusing days for the growing number of us forced by recent events to recognize the danger to our planet, our lives and our future as a species caused by climate changes since the Industrial Revolution began.
We experience the effects of human-caused carbon emissions in the form of hurricanes, floods, fire and the extinction of an usually large number of species. We see family and friends affected by these unnatural disasters, or watch it daily on television.
It is hard not to get discouraged, especially if we have children and grandchildren who will struggle with the political, social chaos that these changes will bring.
I was pleased, therefore, to see in a recent issue of The New York Review of Books (11-4-21) a review of a book entitled “Electrify: An Optimist’s Playbook for Our Clean Energy Future,” by Saul Griffith. The reviewer was the noted American environmentalist author and journalist Bill McKibben.
Griffith, a native of Australia and a very apolitical engineer and inventor, is convinced that we can cut our carbon emissions in half (as President Biden wishes to do) through the use of clean solar and wind power and the use of electric vehicles.
But doing this, he writes, requires “big decisions” rather than just trying to be more efficient by using less coal and natural gas. He writes: “Let’s stop imagining that we can buy enough sustainably harvested fish, use enough public transportation, and purchase enough stainless steel water bottles to improve the climate situation. Let’s release ourselves from purchasing paralysis and constant guilt at every small decision we make so that we can make the big decisions well.”
As we might expect of an engineer, Saul Griffith is rather precise about what we could do if we shifted to clean energy. If we mandated the use of electric vehicles (EVs), we could reduce our energy use by 15%, and if we quit using fossil fuels altogether, we could save another 11%.
Since many of my Republican friends find mandates abhorrent, I am sure they are pleased to see the “private sector” moving toward electric vehicles without government action. Maybe clean electricity is good business?
The reviewer, McKibben, finds optimism in the fact that “renewable energy sources have become so inexpensive over the past decade” and are now “the cheapest way to generate power.”
Griffith also addresses the expense of mining lithium for batteries, which some critics of battery power say will destroy the planet instead of saving it. But the Wall Street Journal recently noted the arrival of some super-cheap batteries that use iron instead of lithium.
Yes, we will need the equivalent of 60 billion batteries a year the size of the AAs in our flashlights, according to the author of “Electrify.” But he adds that this total is “similar to the 90 billion bullets manufactured globally today. We need batteries, not bullets.”
Griffith does belief that government must play a role in this transition by, for example, subsidizing individuals and companies who want to go electric. We should, he says, subsidize clean electricity today the way that government programs such as Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae made possible loans for homeowners in the 20th century.
The scope of the problem, of course, requires government action since it is largely governments that make rules about the best way to reduce carbon pollution. More precisely, it requires a quick end to the extraction and use of fossil fuels. We can no longer subsidize them, as Sen. Joe Manchin, when negotiating on the Build Back Better bill, wanted us to do with coal. Are clean and dirty energy equally healthy?
But there is some reason for optimism when an engineer tells us that it is possible to deal with our climate issues in a way that could both spur our economic growth and leave a livable world for our grandchildren. That will indeed require some courageous big decisions.
Dare we hope that scientists and the politicians might soon get on the same page? Or could they at least be reading from the same book, even if on slightly different pages.
Let us pray!
Ken Wolf is a Democrat and a retired Murray State University history professor. He can be reached at wolken43@gmail.com.
