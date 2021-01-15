Americans’ participation in civic life is essential to sustaining our democratic form of government. Without it, a government of the people, by the people, and for the people will not last.
Educators are feeling the weight of responsibility to help their students understand the context of the seditious events at the U.S. Capitol last week.
As the Trump-inspired rioters breached “The People’s House” security, they stormed into the Capitol yelling, “Hang Mike Pence” and “Shoot Nancy Pelosi,” taking actions that led to the deaths of six people. All to upset the constitutionally required certification of the Electoral College votes that declared Democrat Joe Biden the winner.
Not only are students and educators dealing with COVID-19, but the attempted coup of their Republic and Trump’s impeachment is all over the news. A new phrase will be introduced into their vocabulary – “incitement of insurrection.”
A Vermont district superintendent, a native of D.C., said he was shocked, “these events particularly hit home as I witnessed the center of our country’s democracy and my hometown become attacked by seditionists.”
“Let’s be ready for questions from our children — our future — and have conversations about what happened”.
An executive director of a Humanities Council said, “No matter your politics, when Americans feel they must threaten the safety of our elected representatives in the U.S. Capitol we must question how we are teaching the constitutional principles of speech and protest in this nation.”
Our forgotten source of strength is a civic education that embraces liberty, equality and responsibility.
Alex Venet, author about trauma-informed education, shared some thoughts for teachers on psychological issues:
• Check in with your own feelings before trying to lead someone else through theirs.
• Students need to work through their emotions first before they are ready to engage in academic activities.
• Don’t feel a need to fix a student’s negative emotions, instead validate how they are feeling and offer support.
But when students ask content questions about what happened, you may want to discuss our hopes for their civic education. For example:
1) “A popular Government, without (good) information, or the means of acquiring it, is but a Prologue to a Farce or a Tragedy; or, perhaps both,” James Madison wrote in supporting the Kentucky legislature’s “Plan of Education embracing every class of Citizens”.
2) George Washington concluded: “A primary object of national civics (curriculum) should be the education of our youth in the science of government.
3) Madison argued that civic education of citizens was the best security against “crafty and dangerous encroachments on the public liberty.”
4) The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NASP) has found that “citizens who are educated about constitutional checks on our Republic, are more likely to express trust in the courts, the legislature and the executive branch.”
5) Civic education empowers us to be well-informed citizens and equips us to make good decisions about what we see, hear and read.
However, today, we see evidence of limited civic knowledge, 25% of Americans are unable to name the three branches of government. It is not only knowledge about how the government works that is lacking, but confidence in our leadership is also extremely low. (Annenberg Public Policy Center)
According to the Pew Research Center, only an unnerving 17 percent trust the government in Washington to do the right thing. We also see this lack of engagement in civic behaviors, with Americans’ reduced participation in community organizations and participation in elections, especially among young voters.
In the words of Chief Justice John Roberts, “Civic education, like all education, is a continuing enterprise and conversation. Each generation has an obligation to pass on to the next, not only a fully functioning government responsive to the needs of the people, but the tools to understand and improve it.”
The preservation of our republic urgently requires teaching/learning constitutional rights and responsibilities for a new generation at home, at school and in places of worship.
Marshall Ward is a Murray resident who is a member of the Democratic Party. He may be reached at josephmarshallward@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
