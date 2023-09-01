The picture of the two geopolitical titans could not have been more striking (New York Times, July 20, 2023): Xi Jinping, the leader of an emerging Chinese superpower who seeks to project power beyond the boundaries of East Asia, and Dr. Henry Kissinger, the architect of Triangular Diplomacy, whose shadow negotiations in 1971 led to the U.S.-Sino-Rapprochement. There they sat in an ornate stateroom and discussed the status of Beijing-Washington relations and the overall international picture.
At 100 years old, Dr. Kissinger was the personification of an elder statesman who made a historic trip to China 51 years ago. At that time, the Nixon White House sought to drive a deeper wedge between China and the Soviet Union. Nixon wanted better in relations with Mao and hoped to force Moscow to take arms limitations talks seriously. Nixon was looking for an exit strategy to end the American war in Vietnam.
Their efforts worked and it was a stroke of political genius (except for the Vietnam piece).
However, in 2023, China is a geopolitical rival to the United States who has expanded her influence into the South China Sea and made Taiwan very nervous by claiming ownership over what she considers a province of China.
China has also deepened her presence in sub-Saharan Africa in order to exploit the latter’s natural resources. And Beijing and Washington have been engaged in a serious conflict over currency devaluation and human rights (especially with regard to the Uyghurs). We worry about armed conflict between China and Taiwan at a time when Moscow has reemerged as a threat to the stability of the West by its blundering invasion of Ukraine. Vladimir Putin’s attempt to reconstitute the old Soviet power puts him on a collision course with NATO.
Neither Moscow or Beijing wants to partner with us to contain the proliferation of nuclear weapons or to stop the spread of terrorism by rogue nations or non-state actors. Neither wants to bring any semblance of peace to the Middle East or to join with the West to combat global issues like the environment and poverty.
Instead, the Russian Federation and the Peoples’ Republic of China seek to be the proverbial bulls in the global china shop in order to increase their power. Their actions threaten the liberal democratic impulses of the United States and its Western allies. Indeed, this is a serious watershed moment, unlike any since the end of the Cold War.
Yet there is a glimmer of hope.
Moscow did not anticipate that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky would become the Winston Churchill of Eastern Europe by engaging the Russians in a war of attrition and rallying the world to his cause. Thus, Putin must think long and hard about another risky incursion – especially with Sweden and Finland joining NATO and Ukraine to follow at some point.
And while the leaders in Beijing may be ambitious, they are not suicidal. A war between China and the United States would destroy the economies of both, and result in enormous loss of life. Xi is playing the “long game” hoping to achieve China’s goals at a more opportune time in the future.
The current global environment demands that American voters reelect President Joe Biden in 2024, as he has been able to navigate these choppy waters with skill, poise and active leadership. His national security team, with the adroit guidance of Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, has demonstrated stability and competence under extraordinary circumstances.
We simply cannot return to the ham-fisted policies of the previous administration, whose leader openly sided with our avowed enemies, thus undermining our intelligence community and the foreign policy establishment.
In the election of 2024, voters have a serious decision to make: Either we allow a competent administration to see our beloved country through this difficult time in global affairs, or we can return to the fiascos of Helsinki, “Little Rocket Man” and other irresponsible disasters of the Trump years.
I firmly believe that in the final analysis, Americans will choose the Democratic option, thus assuring the stability of the global environment and the protection of our democratic values.
Brian Clardy is an associate professor of history at Murray State University. He is a member of the Calloway County Democratic Executive Committee and was a delegate to the Democratic National Convention in both 2016 and 2020. He is filling in for regular columnist Ken Wolf, who will return Sept. 15.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
