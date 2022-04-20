To the editor:
I read Winfield Rose’s editorial “Parental rights in education” with interest. I don’t agree with his point of view, but he makes a fact-based case. But, had I not have known Rose as a colleague for over 20 years, I would not read past the first paragraph where he refers to “Democrats and their fellow travelers.
Rose chose that term to imply that those who don’t agree with him are communists.
If Rose wishes to reach (and perhaps persuade) those who don’t agree, he should not begin by needless name-calling.
Just a suggestion from an old colleague.
Bill Schell
Murray
