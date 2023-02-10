Good political cartoonists can communicate a complex perspective in a single panel of art. They can simultaneously evoke strong emotion and intellectual appeals on important topics of the day. They have played an important role in the traditional role of journalists as watch dogs, alerting the electorate when democracy is threatened. With political cartoonists, dissent is an artform.
Now artificial intelligence creates algorithms that serve both news and opinion curated to conform to predicted consumer attitudes, interests, and opinions. Content is filtered to the point that people live inside information bubbles that insulate them from dissent. Dissent is deemed a threat, and the marketplace of ideas increasingly looks more like a virtual cage fight. Personal attacks, circular arguments, and other logical fallacies are the discourse of the day in the guise of snarky memes.
Perhaps the Press Freedom and Responsibility should also include a responsibility on the part of readers, as well. The responsibility to step out of information-bubble-echo-chambers and actively seek out, and consider, ideas beyond those curated by artificial intelligence. And there is a special opportunity to do just that on Feb. 14.
That is the day Murray State University’s Department of Journalism and Mass Communications is presenting the inaugural McGaughey Lecture on Press Freedom and Responsibility. The lecture will celebrate the value of the Fourth Estate’s right to dissent with guest speaker Marc Murphy. The event will feature Murphy’s award-winning political cartoons, which are regularly published in The Louisville Courier Journal, USA Today, and several other newspapers.
Murphy will speak Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in Murray State’s Lovett Auditorium. The speech is open to the public, who may want to exercise their first amendment right to peaceably assemble.
Chair and Assistant Professor, Department of Journalism & Mass Communications
