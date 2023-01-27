Thank you to the Tennessee Valley Authority for its decision to build a 100-megawatt, 309-acre solar farm on top of a coal ash landfill at the Shawnee Fossil Plant in Paducah, Kentucky. The rolling blackouts TVA instituted around Christmas time due to the extreme cold snap are a perfect example of the challenges our power grid faces. Increased weather extremes in both summer and winter due to climate change as well as increased demand from population growth and more and more electrification of the things we use daily (like vehicles and stoves) are two of these challenges.
This week, I heard Rep. James Comer speak on WHOP News Radio about the rolling blackout, saying the demand is only going to grow in the future and a diverse energy policy is required. TVA’s decision to build a solar farm on this coal ash landfill is a productive use of this space to add carbon-free, clean energy to our grid, diversifying our energy portfolio. The TVA Board approved the solar farm in November and noted that if successful, it would be used at 20 other coal ash sites, anticipating adding 1,000 megawatts of solar energy capacity. That is equal to nearly all of TVA’s current solar capacity and enough to power roughly 600,000 homes. TVA’s addition of clean energy’s such as solar and wind, makes us more energy independent and protects our economy from the wild, volatile price spikes of oil that seem to hit us with every war, natural disaster or geopolitical event that comes along.
Jon Clark, Appalachia Regional Coordinator for Citizens’ Climate Lobby
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
