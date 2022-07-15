To the editor:
Five months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, several things should be clear. Russia is unable to conquer all of Ukraine. Ukraine is unable to regain the territory that they have lost. Western sanctions on Russia have turned the Russian people more anti-Western than they have been in decades. Given Europe’s (particularly Germany’s) reliance on Russian natural gas, Europe has been hurt worse by Russia’s response to sanctions than Russia was hurt by those sanctions. The alliance between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping is closer now than it was before the war.
While leaving our own southern border undefended, this administration has sent several billion dollars’ worth of military aid to Ukraine. Our military-industrial complex has handsomely profited (as they also did from all the weapons and equipment used in our futile twenty-year project to remake Afghanistan in our own image, much of which is now in the hands of the Taliban). Ukraine’s elites have more than recouped their investment in Hunter Biden’s services. Who else benefits from this war being prolonged? Not the American people nor the people of Ukraine.
An administration with a realistic foreign policy would tell the Ukrainian government that they will get no more billions from American taxpayers. They would encourage them to face the facts on the ground, cut their losses, and make peace with Russia. After all, our establishment long pushed Israel to trade territory for peace and Russia is much stronger than the PLO or Hamas. Should Ukraine choose not to do so, we could just walk away. While our government may prefer a Ukrainian-controlled Donbas to Russian control of that territory, that option is no longer in the cards.
In his farewell address, President George Washington warned against entangling alliances. NATO served an essential purpose during the Cold War. In recent years, though, it has become outdated. Why should we offer war guarantees, for instance, if Russia attacks Lithuania? Our foreign policy should primarily serve the interests of the American people. Continually poking the nuclear-armed Russian bear in their own backyard does not meet that test.
Keith York
Murray
To the editor:
I have two questions in response to Laura Ray’s letter in the July 8 issue of your newspaper. If she objects so strongly to the imposition of “bans on our bodies,” then why does she not object to laws prohibiting smoking in public places, driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs and to laws requiring vaccinations, face masks, quarantines and virus tests? My second question is, is she glad her mother did not have an abortion when she learned she was pregnant with the baby girl she named Laura?
Winfield Rose
Murray
