Here we go again; another election another Biden/deep state scandal. In the 2020 election, the deep state FBI and Intel agencies suppressed the Hunter Biden laptop story, calling it “Russian Disinformation.” We know now that the laptop is genuine. On Nov. 2, just days before the 2022 midterm elections, classified documents were reportedly found in the Biden-Penn think tank office that the Bidens shared with one of their Chinese business partners at Pennsylvania University.
The deep state in the government kept this from the American people for two months after the election, again to cover for the Bidens. Many of the Democrats and much of the media says that what Biden did isn’t as bad as Trump. I disagree; if I had done that while in the military, I would have been court-martialed and sent to prison. Trump was president and had the authority to declassify material, which would be his defense if he was charged. Biden’s problem is that the classified material he had was from the Obama administration. As vice president, Biden had no authority to remove classified documents from a secure location, much less declassify them. Now we find out that Biden had classified material in his garage. At least Trump had his in a secure area guarded by his secret service detail.
Who did Biden have guarding his from 2017 to 2022? Earl, his Corvette mechanic? Todd the pool boy? Hunter? Folks, we must root out this corruption in our government, from top to bottom. Contact your representatives in D.C.
