To the editor:

Here we go again; another election another Biden/deep state scandal. In the 2020 election, the deep state FBI and Intel agencies suppressed the Hunter Biden laptop story, calling it “Russian Disinformation.” We know now that the laptop is genuine. On Nov. 2, just days before the 2022 midterm elections, classified documents were reportedly found in the Biden-Penn think tank office that the Bidens shared with one of their Chinese business partners at Pennsylvania University.