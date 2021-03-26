To the editor:
Over the last several months, the local affiliate of the national Sierra Club, the Great Rivers Sierra Club, has been deeply involved in promoting single-stream curbside recycling in the City of Murray. Although there were many voices involved in this continuing effort – including the Murray City Council and City officials – the Great Rivers Sierra Club has continuously worked to succor the recycling cause. With the 10 March beginning of curbside recycling in Murray, even when the number of subscribers was still below the magic 500 number, all those who sincerely believe in this effort were pleased. The Great Rivers Sierra Club, as one might expect, is not a single-issue environmental organization and as such its members would like to invite all Murray and Calloway county residents to connect via zoom on Thursday, March 25, at 7 p.m. to a presentation by Tammie McCullough on “West KY Aquaponics- How it works & what we grow.” Raising fish (aquaponics) and growing plants without soil (hydroponics), most experts agree, has great potential to help feed our every-growing population. To register and receive the zoom link please go to https://forms.gle/GxzhSsc6KbLs9NwT6.
Terry Strieter
Murray
To the editor:
Mark Blankenship’s latest installment again has him beating the drum for moving the downtown statue. As a compromise, I am certain there would be agreement among many Calloway residents on the relocation issue if we could rename our fair city and get away from the name Murray.
After all, John Murray was a slaveholder, owning multiple slaves. We could get this name change done in time for next year’s commemoration of our county’s founding.
Maybe our little hamlet could be renamed Kowtow Town, or maybe Panderton. A Cave City already exists.
David H. Miller
Murray
To the editor:
In my senior year of high school, I served as a student council representative. The council was made up of representatives from grades 8 through 12. However, the 8th grade representative had voice-only privileges. In other words he/she could not vote on issues brought before the council. One of the eighth-grade reps decided that was not fair, so he planned to introduce a motion that would allow them to vote. A group of us “upper classmen” made it our mission to prevent the motion from being passed. We quietly devised our plan and patiently waited for the next council meeting. On the day of the meeting, all went as normal. The 8th grade representative was recognized by the chair. He made his motion, a second was given, and the floor was opened for discussion. One of the “upperclassmen” was immediately recognized and he moved that the motion be ‘tabled indefinitely,’ a second came quickly on its heels. The deed was done.
Being one of the “upperclassmen” I can say our action was juvenile and devious – for though it was legal, our action was motivated by selfishness and the petty need to control future events.
I remembered my participation in that devious act as I read about and listened to various news accounts of our state legislature’s actions, concerning the proposed state budget and dispersal of federal stimulus funds, this past week.
Dan Leslie
Kirksey
To the editor:
This could have been a lonely and frightening year for a 5-year-old, but the daily Zoom with Hazel’s kindergarten teacher at Murray Elementary provides much-needed stability and human connection in addition to a great education. Her teacher is incredible – she taught Hazel to read without them ever being in the same room! While learning from home, Hazel’s teacher, school and online classmates have been our lifeline. She can’t wait for in-person first grade this fall, but I’m worried about recent attacks on public education.
Rep. Mary Beth Imes and Sen. Jason Howell have failed the students, parents, and educators in the Murray and Calloway County school districts by voting for bills that hurt public education. Rather than invest in our schools, our reps voted to freeze the amount of money each school can receive per student.
HB 563 is one bill that directly harms public schools, reducing funding by $25 million per year and giving tax cuts to the wealthy and corporations. Money will be diverted from public schools in small towns like ours to private schools in Kentucky’s larger cities. Because private schools do not have the same oversight, our tax dollars could support schools that aren’t required to ensure equal access to all children regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or ability.
Luckily, Gov. Beshear vetoed these anti-education bills. In the next week, believers in public education must contact our reps and ask them to uphold Beshear’s veto of the bill and protect our schools.
Robyn Pizzo
Murray
