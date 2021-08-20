Editor’s note: The Murray Ledger & Times has amended its letters policy. To ensure accuracy, handwritten letters will no longer be accepted. Emailed letters are encouraged and may be sent to editor@murrayledger.com. Any letter sent through the U.S. Postal Service must be typed.
To the editor:
I have been reading an excellent book loaned to me by a friend, entitled “Mama Bear Apologetics,” which is an amazing source for parents to read if they are conservative and desire that their children not be affected by the current world views that are receiving so much attention these days.
The author will be quoted to a large extent as they express these ideas so well.
Language becomes distorted routinely, it become increasingly easy to justify and promote evil while, at the same time, hiding behind positive words. Example words are “love,” “trust,” “tolerance” and “justice.” When these words are misused, one can always respond with, “What do you mean by that?”
Everyone loves love … provided they get to define it. Much redefining of words is taking place. Today, to love someone means to blindly accept whatever that person believes, even if his or her beliefs contradict reality. In the Bible, I Corinthians, Chapter 13, states that love “does not rejoice in unrighteousness but rejoices with the truth.”
Truth … the truth is now too narrow. Phrases like “live their truth,” “this is my truth,” “being authentic to HIS truth,” are big lies that need to be dealt with strongly. There is only one truth!
Tolerance … this word no longer means to live peacefully with people of different beliefs. It now means that beliefs, no matter how bogus, must be treated as equally legitimate.
Justice and equality … the side that controls the words Love, Truth, Justice and Equality is the side that shuts the conservatives down, compels people to act without thinking, blur the issues, and win the argument on emotions alone. Why? Because everyone already believes in love, tolerance, justice and equality.
Melva Cooper
Murray
To the editor:
The Aug. 16 edition of The Murray Ledger & Times contained an article discussing the desire of some on the Murray City Council to mandate a COVID-19 vaccination for city employees. Councilman Burton Young was quoted as saying, “I can’t see us as a city council directly condoning people who don’t have vaccines to be employees of the city.” Shouldn’t people be condoned for being a good employee? Good job performance among city employees should be what the City Council condones, not a health care decision which should be between an individual and his or her doctor.
In the United States, we value freedom. Individuals should be free to make their own healthcare decisions based upon their own cost-benefit analysis free from intimidation or coercion. A vaccine mandate for continued employment is definitely intimidation and coercion. One may argue that one is free to seek employment elsewhere, but if other employers are instituting similar mandates, individuals are likely to face this same dilemma elsewhere. We are talking about people’s livelihoods, their ability to provide for themselves and their families. It is one thing to encourage vaccination. It is another thing to coerce it. Whether to receive a COVID-19 vaccination should be an employee’s choice, not an employer’s. One should not have to choose between a jab and a job.
Keith York
Murray
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.