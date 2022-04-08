To the editor:
On behalf of the Calloway County Fiscal Court, I just wanted to express our appreciation to Dale and Amy Swift, Jackie Morgan and their staff and crew for the donation of their services mowing, trimming and landscaping materials (flowers, bulbs, mulch, etc.) around the Courthouse and Annex.
It is this kind of community pride, dedication and support that makes Calloway County extra special to those of us who call Calloway County our “HOME.” It is refreshing to see as the prophet Nehemiah said “for the people had a heart and mind to work.”
Also a shout out to our County Road Department crew for their help with the bucket truck in trimming some of the tree limbs to keep them off of the building and away from the flags.
Kenny Imes, Calloway County Judge/Executive
Murray
