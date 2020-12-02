To the editor:

Election results from 2000 to 2020 for Democrats.

Year        Votes (Millions)     % Increase

2000        51.00        -------    

2004        59.02        15.7%

2008        66.86        13.6%

2012        62.61        (5.9%)

2016        65.85        4.8%

2020        80.19        21.2%

1.  Did Biden really get 57.2% more votes than Gore in 2000? NO

2.  Did Biden really get 39.9% more votes than Kerry in 2004? NO

3.  Did Biden really get 19.9% more votes than Obama in 2008? NO

4.  Did Biden really get 28.1% more votes than Obama in 2012? NO

5.  Did Biden really get 21.8% more votes than Clinton in 2016? NO

6.  Did Biden really get enough legal votes to win in 2020? NO.  

Given a 6.7% average compound four-year growth rate, Biden got at most 70.2 million votes and probably less given the reluctance of people to get out. A logarithmic-linear trend equation says the same.

Numbers and trends don’t lie.

Jim McMinn

Murray

To the editor:

As I was reading Monday’s paper I was saddened when I read about the death of Dr. Farouk Umar.  In 1982 I returned to Murray State to complete my higher education.  That spring semester I had the great fortune to have Dr. Umar as my instructor for a required course in political science.  Under Dr. Umar’s instruction I learned how important it is to be aware of what is going on in our community, state, nation and world.  Sadly that was the only class I was able to have under Dr. Umar’s tutelage.  However, I visited his office for many conversations over the next 2 ½ years.  Dr. Umar’s death makes our community much poorer.

Rev. Dan Leslie

Murray

