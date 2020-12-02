To the editor:
Election results from 2000 to 2020 for Democrats.
Year Votes (Millions) % Increase
2000 51.00 -------
2004 59.02 15.7%
2008 66.86 13.6%
2012 62.61 (5.9%)
2016 65.85 4.8%
2020 80.19 21.2%
1. Did Biden really get 57.2% more votes than Gore in 2000? NO
2. Did Biden really get 39.9% more votes than Kerry in 2004? NO
3. Did Biden really get 19.9% more votes than Obama in 2008? NO
4. Did Biden really get 28.1% more votes than Obama in 2012? NO
5. Did Biden really get 21.8% more votes than Clinton in 2016? NO
6. Did Biden really get enough legal votes to win in 2020? NO.
Given a 6.7% average compound four-year growth rate, Biden got at most 70.2 million votes and probably less given the reluctance of people to get out. A logarithmic-linear trend equation says the same.
Numbers and trends don’t lie.
Jim McMinn
Murray
To the editor:
As I was reading Monday’s paper I was saddened when I read about the death of Dr. Farouk Umar. In 1982 I returned to Murray State to complete my higher education. That spring semester I had the great fortune to have Dr. Umar as my instructor for a required course in political science. Under Dr. Umar’s instruction I learned how important it is to be aware of what is going on in our community, state, nation and world. Sadly that was the only class I was able to have under Dr. Umar’s tutelage. However, I visited his office for many conversations over the next 2 ½ years. Dr. Umar’s death makes our community much poorer.
Rev. Dan Leslie
Murray
