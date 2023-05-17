The article on April 26 in the Murray Ledger was titled, “States could move to ban declawing of cats.” The article included a statement from a PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) spokeswoman which maintained that “Declawing is a misnomer because the procedure involves the removal of tendon, bone, and muscle — not just nails.” She said, “It is akin to removing a person’s finger at the first knuckle.”
For anyone who would love to adopt a cat or kitten, but not if it would mean that their furniture, wallpaper, and carpet would be ruined by a cat with claws, there is a product that I have safely used on my two rescue cats for 17 years.
It’s called Soft Claws Nail Caps for Cats. They are very affordable and come in a pack of 40 Nail Caps. They are soft and pliable rubber tips shaped like a cat’s claw. They come with a supply of glue formulated to be used safely on cats’ claws. Available in a variety of bright colors, so it’s easy to notice when one comes off and needs to be replaced. They are only used on the front paws, so the cat can still climb trees.
So please consider purchasing a pack, and then go to our Calloway County Animal Shelter and adopt a cat or kitten. Puppy and kitten season is here and will last throughout the entire summer.
Linda Cherry, adoption coordinator, Lost But Loved Animal Rescue
This ruling significantly impacts Kentucky’s most vulnerable segments of society, and if the federal government fails to safeguard their interests, it becomes the duty of the state government to intervene.
According to the FCC Order, landline service requires costly infrastructure maintenance, hindering our transition to the next era of communication technology.
Try explaining this to my parents or the 580 thousand elderly individuals in Kentucky (https://www.communityphone.org/landline/ky#landline-usage-statistics) who still rely on landline service. They struggle to operate their cell phone, and the internet connection at their residence is frequently unstable. It’s hard to picture their primary means of communication to something as unreliable as an internet connection, not to mention the complete loss of internet access during power outages.
The FCC’s decision prioritizes the profit of telecom giants over the necessities of rural communities, seniors, and individuals residing in areas with inadequate internet connectivity. The Kentucky state legislature bears the responsibility of intervening and advocating on behalf of those who are most likely to be neglected in this unguided march towards “progress.”
I enjoyed reading the recent article, “Graduating MSU senior pushes past life’s obstacles” about Sydney Kessler. It told how she has overcome a number of obstacles since being paralyzed from the waist down in 2019. Besides becoming active in sports such as rock climbing (very hard to do without the use of one’s legs), she has continued and completed her degree here. It told also of her future plans to attend medical school and compete in the New York City Marathon using a racing wheelchair.
In my position in the Murray State Chemistry Department, I have interacted with Sydney on a number of occasions these past few years. She is an impressive young lady with a positive outlook on life whose future looks bright. In the midst of all the world’s bad and depressing news, it is encouraging to read an inspirational and uplifting story such as this.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.