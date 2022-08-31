To the editor,
On Aug. 25 at a fundraiser, President Biden accused his opponents of being “semi-fascists.” Never in my life have I seen a president attack ordinary Americans as enemies. Meanwhile, the Leftist media clapped along like trained seals.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the editor,
On Aug. 25 at a fundraiser, President Biden accused his opponents of being “semi-fascists.” Never in my life have I seen a president attack ordinary Americans as enemies. Meanwhile, the Leftist media clapped along like trained seals.
I’ve always thought of myself as a patriot; I served this nation that I love, I’ve built a life, raised a family and paid my taxes. Eventually, though, if you think we should control our borders and stop drugs/human smuggling, including child sex trafficking, the Left calls you a racist. If you think parents should be able to disagree with school boards promoting CRT in schools, President Biden’s DOJ will label you a “ domestic terrorist.”
If you have questions about the media’s suppression of information during the 2020 election, they screech, “You're an election denier!” Defend the 2nd amendment, you're called a “gun nut.” Oppose abortion based on your Christian beliefs and you're tagged as a "Christian Nationalist Extremist.” (I’m still not sure what that even means.) If you disagree with exposing schoolchildren to drag queen story time at libraries or men competing in women’s sports, including sharing locker rooms, you're called “Transphobic.”
If you questions about the government’s response to Covid or you don’t think you should have to pay for someone’s student loan because it’s not your debt, the Biden administration ridicules you for your ignorance and tells you it’s good for the country. There’s an old saying, “Fascists lie to you because they hate you. Communists lie to you because they love you and it’s for your own good.”
I’ll leave it to you to sort out which one the Biden administration falls under.
Sam White
Murray
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.