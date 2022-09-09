Having grown up and attended K through undergraduate studies in a university town and now retired in Murray, another university town, I am used to progressive forward-thinking leadership from elected officials. Usually, when projects come about that benefit a large portion of city and county inhabitants, especially those that are funded and with support from the private sector, they tend to get a positive reaction.
I read a front page article in the Sept. 6, 2022, edition of the Murray Ledger & Times relaying a Parks Committee report, a portion of which denied the construction of a Pickleball court at Chestnut Park. As I began reading this piece I got excited thinking we PB enthusiasts will be getting what we have been dreaming of and that Murray will be right there with the cities of Mayfield, Benton, Paducah, Calvert City, and Paris, TN that have built fine facilities.
Pickleball is tremendously popular and fast – growing. I have only been playing this past two months with a great group of senior citizens and I have watched our numbers double. Murray needs this addition to its recreational venues.
When a motion was made to proceed with an expedited construction date due to the paving contractor’s schedule, the membership voted 4-2 to reject that plan. I pay taxes in both the county and city, so I have a say, albeit small in where my money should be spent. I am tired of hearing negative. Give me positive vibes for this one area of government. Do not take us down that road the late Spiro T. Agnew quipped, “The nattering nabobs of negativism.”
Robyn Pizzo is running for a seat on the Murray Independent School Board (MISB). She will make an effective and conscientious member of this important board. As a longtime educator living in Murray, I fully support Robyn Pizzo’s candidacy. She comes from a family of educators, has studied the field of education at MSU, owns a small business, was elected by other parents to the MISB Decision Making Council (SBDM), and she is the mother of Hazel – a second grade student. Robyn believes in supporting teachers, parents, and students to continue to make the MISB stronger and tractable. She is the kind of empathetic young creative mother who will bring her energy and work-ethic to every issue facing the MISB. We citizens of Murray are fortunate that we have Robyn Pizzo as a candidate for the MISB, she will be a powerful voice for teachers, parents and students of our community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.