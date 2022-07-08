To the editor:
In Ken Wolf’s July 1 op-ed, he wrote that somehow the Republicans have captured the American flag and has claimed it as their private flag because Democrats are less likely to be flag wavers.Mr. Wolf, Republicans didn’t seize the flag, the Democrat Left ceded the American flag willingly.
Look at any large Leftist protest, there are BLM, Antifa and Anarchist flags, Gay and Transgender flags, Eco and Animal rights flags, Illegals for Amnesty carrying foreign nations flags, American Marxists Party flags and groups so obscure I don’t even know what their flags stand for. So actually Mr. Wolf, the Left aren’t “American” flag wavers.
Their pride is not centered on patriotism and love of country, their pride and love is generally centered on themselves. Indentity politics has taught them only someone their color, sex, race, or sexual orientation can speak for them. Want to see a case of Industrial grade bedlam? Gather a thousand leftists and tell them they have to agree to march under one flag.
One other thing. For months, Mr. Wolf has repeatedly insisted that to be against the Democrats’ Voting Rights Act is to be anti-American. What Mr. Wolf doesn’t tell you is what’s in the Voting Rights Act. You don’t have to show I.D. to vote, ballot harvesting would be legalized and all states would lose their ability to oversee their elections because the federal government would run the elections. The same federal government that botched the Covid response, put us trillions more in debt causing inflation and won’t stop the invasion coming across our borders. Did I mention that you don’t have to show I.D. to vote in the democrats Voting Rights Act? Yeah, with that federal government running elections. What could possibly go wrong?
Sam White
Murray
To the editor:
A Supreme Court stacked with partisan justices stolen by corrupt politicians has overturned Roe with their recent ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, and gutted the federal protection of abortion rights and control over our own bodies. I’m here to say that we won’t go back and we won’t back down.
Let’s be clear, the laws already on the books in states across the country – the most restrictive in recent history, including complete bans from conception with no consideration for maternal health, rape or incest – along with the 13 trigger laws that were immediately enacted with the Dobbs ruling, are unconstitutional, and a majority of Americans don’t want them, including me. The Dobbs ruling will impact people of color and poor people the most. People of means and privilege – mostly white women – who can afford the travel, expenses,and potential wage loss, will continue to get abortions. Make. No. Mistake.
I won’t stop fighting for abortion justice, and I’m not alone. You’ll hear us. Millions of us; our voices loud, fierce and united. You’ll see us. Millions of us; strong, committed, continuing the fight for abortion rights in our cities, towns, and state houses all across the country.
We won’t go back and we won’t back down.
We will go to the polls. We will vote for elected officials that support protective federal abortion legislation and abortion rights in our states. And we will fight until we defeat every candidate, every legislator, who wants to impose bans on our bodies.
I will be loud. I will be strong. I will vote. And I am not alone.
#WeWontGoBack
Laura Ray
Murray
