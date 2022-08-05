A July Gallop poll revealed that just 11% of Americans in that poll have a lot of confidence in television news. A 53% majority said they have little or no confidence in television news. In a recent interview, MSNBC host Katy Tur spoke about Americans distrust of the media stating, she wonders if she’s doing “more harm than good as a journalist; people don’t trust us.”
That Ms. Tur was surprised by the poll surprised me, as MSNBC was leading the pack in pushing the Russia collusion narrative against then President Trump. Even after a two-year special counsel investigation found nothing, MSNBC continued to push the Russian collusion hoax. ABC, CBS, NBC and CNN – they were all in on it. Just as they were all in on suppressing the Hunter Biden Laptop story by declaring it was “Russian disinformation” to protect Joe Biden and help him get elected.
It’s now been admitted by the New York Times and the Washington Post that the Hunter Biden laptop is quite genuine, but so what? They got Biden elected from his basement and denied millions of Americans critical information needed to make a informed decision, and look what we got for president. Did you know that the once mighty national broadcast network news of ABC, CBS and NBC now have a combined daily average audience of less than 18 million people?
When I hear one of these networks brag that they are No. 1 in viewers, it makes me think of a kid who tells his mom he’s ready for school because he’s wearing his cleanest pair of dirty underwear. (It’s not really something to brag about.) Remember! These networks that deceived folks in the past will try to influence your vote this fall.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
