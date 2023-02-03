To the editor:
I am writing to thank Murray -area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season.
Generosity throughout contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
Through shoeboxes — packed with fun toys, school supplies, and hygiene items — Murray -area volunteers brought joy to children in need around the world. Each gift-filled shoebox is a tangible expression of God’s love, and it is often the first gift these children have ever received. Through the continued generosity of donors since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 209 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories. This year, Samaritan’s Purse delivered its milestone 200 millionth shoebox, which was packed on a country-wide tour and then hand-delivered to a young girl in Ukraine.
Across Kentucky, shoebox packers often shop for deals on shoebox items throughout the year, and many serve at a deeper level by becoming a year-round volunteer. Information about ways area participants can get involved year-round can also be found at samaritanspurse.org/occ or by calling 615-962-7145.
Although local drop‑off locations for gifts are closed until Nov. 13-20, 2023, anyone can still be a part of this life-changing project by conveniently packing a shoebox gift online in just a few simple clicks at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline.
These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten.
Casey Goodwin,
Samaritan’s Purse media relations specialist
To the editor:
Since COVID-19 vaccines were rushed into production, it has been seen that they are not as safe nor as effective as initially claimed. Many individuals have gotten COVID-19 despite being vaccinated. Data concerning adverse effects from these vaccines can be found at https://www.openvaers.com/. In October the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the childhood immunization schedule. Since many states follow the CDC recommendations for their own mandated vaccines for children to attend school, this opens up the possibility that Kentucky children will be required to receive this vaccine to attend school. House Bill 101, titled “AN ACT relating to student COVID-19 vaccine requirements”, was recently introduced in the Kentucky House to prevent this. According to https://apps.legislature.ky.gov/record/23rs/hb101.html, its Summary of Original Version states “Amend KRS 156.160 to prohibit administrative regulations of the Kentucky Board of Education from requiring students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in order to attend school.“ I have contacted our state representative, Mary Beth Imes, to urge her to vote YES on House Bill 101 should it come to a vote before the full House. If those reading this letter agree that preventing this mandate is in the best interest of Kentucky children’s health and Kentucky parents’ liberty, I urge you to also contact your state legislator and spread the word. Since Pfizer recently made a one million dollar contribution to the Kentucky Republican Party, I assume that there will be pressure on legislators to vote against this bill. I hope that a large response from constituents can persuade them to do what is right. Unfortunately, I see no similar bill filed in the Kentucky Senate, but if this bill is approved by the Kentucky House, hopefully it will pass on the Senate side as well.
Keith York
Murray
To the editor:
Jessica Jones Paine’s series, “Hidden costs of Medicare Advantage may affect everyone,” was thoroughly researched, well-written and an important community service. I hope it will be made available through social media to those who didn’t get a chance to read it. Rural hospitals like ours are suffering as are patients who are denied coverage and timely prior authorizations because of Medicare Advantage. The ads sound great and are very enticing. It is wise to beware of well-paid celebrities’ TV endorsements.
It has become apparent that anything that is highly advertised is making someone wealthy. Medicare Advantage Plans and newly developed prescription drugs are two examples.
Thank you for in-depth coverage of issues that affect our community.
Donna Herndon
Murray
To the editor:
The Ledger and Times opinion page continues what has become a predictable pattern.
On the left-hand side, moderate Democrat Ken Wolf is rational and sensible. If, he asks, the Supreme Court finds it so easy to take sweeping action to end abortion, which takes unborn lives, why does it find it impossible to allow moderate, effective (read national) gun laws? A good question.
On the right-had side, Greg DeLancey pilloried Democrat Governor Andy Beshear for appointing Democrat Charles Booker to head the state’s new Faith-Based Initiative and Community Involvement. Booker’s “crime” (other than being a Democrat popular in the cities) is appearing in campaign video while he was an analyst for the Legislative Research Commission.
DeLancey’s column is a classic case of the pot calling the kettle black. In 2019, Politico reported “[Republican] state director Terry Carmack wrote to Todd Inman, who at the time was director of operations at the Department of Transportation. ... Carmack ... requested a meeting in April 2017 for Greg DeLancey, general manager of Taylor Motors in Murray, a government contractor that provides bus services, primarily to the Defense Department.”
“Carmack wrote that DeLancey was “the Calloway county GOP chairman and about to be the first district GOP chair.” Chao met with someone from Taylor Motors in July 2017. When the McConnell staffer asked Inman to arrange a meeting for executive director Jason Vincent and other people from Pennyrile Area Development District during a March 2017 fly-in, he noted that some of the representatives were “friends.”
DeLancey’s editorial accuses the “socialist Democrats” of various and sundry short-comings and crimes, chief among them making political considerations to win elections. Well, look in the mirror DeLancey and you’ll see the same; a political actor making political considerations, perhaps as he fashions his next editorial.
Bill Schell
Murray
