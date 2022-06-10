To the editor:
In today’s America, inflation is a real struggle for many families just trying to get by, high fuel prices will make everything even more expensive in the future and baby formula is scarce. Drugs carried across an “open” border are killing an average 275 Americans a day. Crime has gotten so bad that many cities have seen population declines as people flee, and what is the Biden administration doing about it? Nothing!
President Biden says there’s not much he can do about it as he blames everyone else, including Americans who don’t support him, for his lack of success. So with so many Americans feeling anxious and resentful toward a Washington D.C. that looks less and less like the capital of a representative government and more like an imperial city like Rome was 2,000 years ago, is it any wonder that the ruling party who pushed the “defund the police” movement would look for any excuse to blame law-abiding gun owners for the acts of sick, demented people and demand gun control? “Control” being the operative word.
Take away the Second Amendment, and what’s to stop them from taking the rest of your rights? The framers of our constitution experienced this first-hand, as British troops often disarmed the colonists as tensions grew between the English Crown and its colonial subjects before the revolution. It’s no accident that freedom of speech and the right to bare arms are the first two rights granted in the Constitution because the framers knew that without them, the Constitution could be trampled upon by a powerful government.
Sam White
Murray
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.