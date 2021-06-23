To the editor:
Last year, I suggested that those that favor moving the Confederate monument from the court square should organize a fundraiser, as it is expensive to move a monument of that size. With the exception of Ken Wolf, there has been no response from those who seek its removal other than to complain that the monument still stands. Several of them who complained are people of means who could afford to be generous in a fundraiser. So I would like to know what would these people cut from the county budget to pay for its removal. Road fund? Sheriff’s department? Someone has to pay for this.
When I hear Marshall Ward complain about the monument I remember the old story about a sailing ship caught in a terrible storm, the crew feverishly worked the pumps but the ship continued to take on water. The Captain ordered that cargo be thrown over the side, a passenger complained that his goods shouldn’t be tossed overboard. The first mate approached the passenger and told him, “You have two choices. You can help throw the cargo over the side or you can go over the side. Either way your going to help lighten the load.” So how about Mr. Ward? Are you going to complain or help lighten the load?
Sam White
Murray
To the editor:
I so appreciated Marshall Ward’s remarks on Juneteenth. I agree that it’s something that should be celebrated. What I might add is that it was not only a holiday freeing “black” slaves, but there were also indigenous peoples liberated too from the Mascogo Tribe — a band of Seminoles. Some indigenous peoples were so dark-complected that they were mistaken for Africans and forced into slavery. For example, the city of “Tuscaloosa” in Alabama is a Choctaw word that means “black warrior.” My own late Choctaw grandmother, who was naturally very dark, avoided tanning because she’d heard how many of our people were enslaved because they were mistaken for Africans. This is a part of history that is often overlooked, as it tends to go with Native Americans.
Steven Hunter
Murray
