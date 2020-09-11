To the editor:
After weeks of protests in Murray, what can we point to as beneficial and constructive results for our community? On the positive side, I view little to nothing. On the negative side, public and financial support for our university has been eroded. Strained public and personal relationships experienced. More racial discord in the past weeks than in the last half century. Thousands upon thousands of tax dollars totally wasted. As a former tax administrator, I can state with absolute truth that wasted tax dollars means reduced community services for everyone and higher taxes to make up the loss. Running up the cost of county government to get attention is a stated objective of the protesters. This action demonstrates a total disrespect for a community that has done and contributed so much to help those who now protest and demand to be viewed as offended victims.
Racial discrimination is not only immoral, it is also against the law and has been for over a half century. If it now exists in our community, it has to be identified and eliminated. Hot air is good in a balloon race, but worthless in rooting out social injustice. Our faith leaders have indirectly demonstrated a total commitment to this purpose where it can be identified. Where are laws presently being violated locally? We must know to act. The whole community will then join the efforts to right wrong.
Coaches who keep their players on the field in protest after the game is called do not display admirable leadership qualities. Calling for officials to be replaced, the game to be played over, removing the playing turf to another location at a cost of hundreds of thousands of dollars , littering the playing field and waving protest signs does little to attract community and taxpayer support.
Ronnie Jackson
Murray
To the editor:
I want to thank and commend Dr. Winfield Rose for his courage and integrity in his article, “Hard facts and questions.” We never hear both sides of what is occurring today from networks, newspapers, politicians or WPSD. Most all of our problems today would be solved if people would just obey the law.
Lynn Darnall
Murray
To the editor:
Robert E Lee has stood silently on the corner of Murray’s court square for as long as I can remember, overlooking the goings on of our little town. We were named by Rand McNally as the Best Place to Retire in the US, the Most Playful City, the Friendliest Small Town. Recently the Kentucky Chamber listed Murray in the top five places to live. We opened our hearts and our small town to you and invited all to come -- for a visit, for school, for business or to be a part of us -- and you came. Why did you bring your hate with you?
Helen Spann
Murray
To the editor:
My vote for President will not count on Nov. 3. I live in a red state and plan to vote Joe Biden. The Electoral College will decide the outcome and it won’t be a victory for Joe Biden in this state. I am hopeful that the “battleground” states of Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan will not go for Trump, so that Biden may win nationally. I hope so. I long for normalcy in The White House. I want a return to reason and morality to help our country get back on track.
Therefore, it is important to me to get out the vote for Amy McGrath. My vote really matters in this race. You do have a say of whether Mitch McConnell remains in the Senate. Since McConnell has not batted an eye when Trump commits crimes or violates the Constitution, it’s time for him to go. Do you have a yard sign yet? Are you talking to your friends? We need a resounding vote against an enabler of wrong doing. Shame on Kentucky if McConnell wins.
The Trump Tapes have revealed a President who has allowed Americans to die to save his presidency. He down played the life-threatening severity of Covid-19, not because he wanted to keep us calm, but because it would disrupt our strong economy, his best chance of winning in 2020. McConnell has kept the Republicans in lock step to shield Trump and maintain his own power in the Senate. It is power for one purpose only—to keep power.
Nancy Phillips
Murray
To the editor:
Marshall Ward’s attempted smear piece in the opinion page on Sept. 4 was so ridiculous that it is laughable. Everyone knows that these are NOT President Trump supporters who are rioting, looting and destroying property. How many MAGA-hat wearing looters have you seen? As public outrage rises against this violence, the Democrats try to shift the blame and change the narrative.
We’ve all seen reporters trying to describe this violence as “peaceful protest” while buildings behind them are engulfed in flames.
Mr. Ward attacked the Republican National Convention, which we found to be uplifting and building upon the greatness of America, as opposed to the HATE-America Telethon led by the DNC.
He also mentioned the McCloskeys, the St. Louis couple who defended their home. The McCloskeys did not “taunt” demonstrators as so dishonestly described by Mr. Ward. These protesters were threatening to kill them and take over their home. Should they have stood aside and allowed their home to be destroyed? Would that have pleased you? Would you have not tried to defend your home? The McCloskeys called 911 and no one came. The activist DA of St. Louis County did send police later to confiscate the legally owned weapons that were not fired!
Just remember the past three years of the Russia! Russia! Russia! lies and the cruel lies told over and over in Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh’s hearings.
The manufactured outrage of the Covington Catholic High School boys. The pathetic B.S. impeachment and countless other disgraceful acts.
The party that once claimed to be open-minded, all-inclusive and welcoming of diverse views has become one that attacks anyone who disagrees with them. It appears Mr. Ward has a twisted view that anyone opposing this violence or defending themselves and/or their property from this violence is somehow the troublemakers. ABSURD.
P.S. I will agree with Mr. Ward on one thing. VOTE.
Rick Cunningham
Murray
To the editor:
It is hoped that voters in the few states who will soon control our destiny are at least vaguely aware of the rise of the Third Reich when a fanatic began to consolidate power. On Crystal Naught and Night of the Long Knives they sent thugs rioting. They seized total control of government, turning neighbor against neighbor, children against parents, and banning all opposing views.
It seems likely that we will hand total control of government to one party. They have said or implied that they will make DC and Puerto Rico states; import enough votes to Texas, Florida, and Georgia to control them; eliminate Senate rules to ward off or slow change they want effectively eliminating any other political party. They will add two justices to the Supreme Court giving them a 6.5 to 4.5 majority thus control of justice. Police will be replaced by some other form. Current indoctrination at all levels in education will be ramped up. Their current control of media will increase virtually eliminating opposing thought. Their disdain of religion particularly Christianity is well known. Their views on energy, manufacturing, and taxes are clear. i.e. They hate the capitalistic system.
Anyone who thinks Joe Biden (his family should be ashamed for allowing him to be used in his current condition) will be president are indeed naïve. The decisions will be made by unelected bureaucrats who will take orders from haters with no clue about basic economic principles. The orders will be implemented by a God Help Us VP.
God have mercy on my two grandchildren and the 160 million other workers who must pay the bills. I have been fortunate to live in a country with abundant opportunities when Steve Jobs, Johnny Cash, and Bob Hope were alive. Now there may be no Jobs, no Cash, no Hope, and maybe no country.
Jim McMinn
Murray
To the editor:
As a reporter for the U.S. Army, I traveled the entire country of Vietnam in reporting stories for our G.I.s and experienced my share of firefights and explosions. I was honored with two Bronze Stars for bravery in a war zone, but I never once felt brave. My service paled in comparison to Sen. John McCain, whose flights over enemy territory were fraught with danger, capture and even death.
His plane was shot down and he experienced a torturous capture for many years. Yet, Donald Trump referred to him as a “loser” for being captured. Reliable sources with The Atlantic publication stated how Trump looked on military members as “losers” and “suckers.” This was supported by the New York Times, the Washington Post and Fox News! This on top of the fact he has allowed over 180,000 of our citizens to die from his failed handling of the pandemic and continues stoking the flames of racism and divisiveness.
This man is a disgusting example of a human being, and if you care about our veterans, or if you have been affected by the pandemic step away from this indecent bully before Democracy steps away from you.
Roger Weiss
Murray
