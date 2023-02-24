To the editor:

We are in a political war and I don’t mean the differences between the progressives and conservatives in the U.S.  We are in the midst of a global war. A war between Democracy and Authoritarianism. We are literally in a fight for our survival. I know some citizens and even some in Congress have been critical of President Biden’s support for Ukraine and the funding and support for their war with Russia. I even saw some demonstrators in Washington waiving Russian flags in support of Russia. That made me feel sick. I know we have plenty of problems here at home, but this is a fight for democracy. Russia, China, North Korea, and others are all authoritarian regimes bent on dominating the world. We can’t let that happen.

