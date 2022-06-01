To the editor:
A prayer for the family of Chief Deputy Jody Cash and our men and women in blue:
Holy Father, thank you for giving this faithful servant to our community. I find comfort in his walk and knowing you rode with him. When death came in that nanosecond, I believe Jody crossed over from earth to Christ, to that “place he prepared for us.” (John 14:2)
Thank you that he answered the call to become a peace officer. This is not a casual call. This lifestyle core commitment is taken into the soul and seated next to the God Spot.
I thank you for our peace officers who daily face Satan’s converts (who have gone deaf to your promises).
Thank you, Holy Father, for the life of Chief Deputy Jody Cash. May his family and friends feel the faith, hope and love that surrounds them.
In Christ, amen.
In a community this size, almost all of us have a peace officer as a family friend. Our family has to, and they are brothers (siblings). Our son has nicknamed them “Boss and Hoss.” Thank you to these brothers and sisters of peace. “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God. (Matthew 5:9)
Last thought: as a retired teacher, my soul grieves for Robb Elementary. Pray for one another.
Margaret McIntosh
Murray
