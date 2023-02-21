To the editor:
Our state representative, Mary Beth Imes, needs to be commended for her frequent and informative updates published in this newspaper on current issues and events in Frankfort. Her reports are well-written and on the mark. It is clear she takes her responsibility to represent us very seriously. It isn’t an easy job and there are many things she could do that would be less taxing and more fun, but she is a public servant in the true sense of the term. Thanks Mary Beth!
