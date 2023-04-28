To the editor,

The Yin-yang on the Ledger and Times’ editorial page reflects the state and the nation today. Ken Wolf’s hopeful rational light opposed by Greg DeLancy’s fearful irrational dark.  Wolf reaches across party lines. Drawing on editorials by moderate Republicans, Wolf advises Democrats to emphasize the positive. They should discuss the benefits of economic reform; find ways to honor and reward effective public servants; support unions and worker wages to increase the labor force; encourage positive patriotism, show the flag to remember America as a nation of immigrants; protect open access to elections and support democratic values. How might this be accomplished? Here, Wolf leaves his readers to their own devices.

Recommended for you