The Yin-yang on the Ledger and Times’ editorial page reflects the state and the nation today. Ken Wolf’s hopeful rational light opposed by Greg DeLancy’s fearful irrational dark. Wolf reaches across party lines. Drawing on editorials by moderate Republicans, Wolf advises Democrats to emphasize the positive. They should discuss the benefits of economic reform; find ways to honor and reward effective public servants; support unions and worker wages to increase the labor force; encourage positive patriotism, show the flag to remember America as a nation of immigrants; protect open access to elections and support democratic values. How might this be accomplished? Here, Wolf leaves his readers to their own devices.
DeLancey (surprise), tells us everything is falling apart. Democratic policies have ruined Trump’s robust economy, threatening our stability and “our sovereignty among the nations of the world.” The modest economic expansion, low unemployment, and budgetary surpluses under Beshear really were Republican good works like HB 8, replacing income taxes with sales and production taxes. DeLancey attempts (unsuccessfully) to explain why reducing taxes on the wealthy while shifting the burden to the middle and lower classes leaving the state with a massive budget would be fairer.
The Ledger and Times needs to find a rational conservative commentator, a west Kentucky David Brooks.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.