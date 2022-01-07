To the editor:
Next month, the Winter Olympics will be held in China. In the past, I have enjoyed the skill and abilities of the athletes, but I cannot support watching these Olympics, as they will be used as props to give legitimacy to a Chinese government that persecutes Chinese Christians, wages systematic genocide against Muslim Uyghurs, threatens their neighbors and pumps drugs into our nation through their affiliation with Mexican drug cartels.
President Biden won’t stand up to them because his son Hunter handles a billion-dollar hedge fund for the Chinese. ABC-Disney, CBS-Paramount and NBC-Universal want their movies and entertainment to have access to the Chinese market, so they are soft on reporting on the Chinese communist government. The same goes for the Overlords of Big Tech, who are also deeply in bed with them. I know I’m only one person and that doesn’t count for much on the world stage, but some day I’ll stand before my God and have to give an account of myself, and the least I can do is take a stand for what’s right, and I ask others to take this stand with me.
Sam White
Murray
To the editor:
I practiced law in this area from 1979 through 2018. I cannot count the times clients told me their version of the facts, but upon further inquiry, the client would say, “ Don’t you believe me?” I typically responded, “It doesn’t matter what I believe, it’s what I can prove!” Mere allegations without any supporting proof is like building a house on sinking sand. It falls.
That’s exactly what we have with Trump’s big lie that the election was stolen. Where’s the evidence? All the remedies available by law were exhausted by him in over 60 election challenges across our land, and none of them had enough proof (real evidence) to survive motions to dismiss. But because of his narcissistic personality and ego larger than the Grand Canyon, he lacked the character and integrity to accept defeat. Instead, he responded like a spoiled child who didn’t get his way. His subsequent decision to invite and incite an angry mob to descend upon our Capitol (“fight like hell”) and obstruct a simple parliamentary count of electoral votes will certainly go down in history as one of our nation’s darkest days. We need principled leaders who always put country above politics.
Mark Blankenship
Murray
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.