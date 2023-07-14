To the editor:

While reading the article “Cameron, 6 other AGs join coalition opposing Target’s Pride campaign” in the July 10 Ledger-Times, I was startled to see what appeared to be editorial commentary on Cameron’s lawsuit in the second column. I initially assumed someone forgot to print quotation marks. However, the same experience occurred reading “Cameron files emergency motion against experimental sex-change treatments” on page 2. I decided to look up the original article from Kentucky Today and was surprised to learn that it is a religiously affiliated news source. The perspective of the author on Cameron’s actions was clear from the article.

Tags

Recommended for you