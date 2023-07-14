While reading the article “Cameron, 6 other AGs join coalition opposing Target’s Pride campaign” in the July 10 Ledger-Times, I was startled to see what appeared to be editorial commentary on Cameron’s lawsuit in the second column. I initially assumed someone forgot to print quotation marks. However, the same experience occurred reading “Cameron files emergency motion against experimental sex-change treatments” on page 2. I decided to look up the original article from Kentucky Today and was surprised to learn that it is a religiously affiliated news source. The perspective of the author on Cameron’s actions was clear from the article.
It is disappointing that the Ledger & Times would republish articles — not editorials, but news articles — from such a news source without letting readers know their affiliation. It is particularly disconcerting in an election year, given that the subject of the two articles in the July 10 edition is the Republican nominee for governor. I hope that the Ledger & Times will include a disclaimer when reprinting articles from Kentucky Today in the future. For an example, they might look to their existing cautious disclaimer when reporting on lawsuits.
I understand how important wire services and other sources are for a newspaper like the Ledger & Times. These articles, however, call into question the ability of the Ledger & Times to cover the actions of Kentucky politicians and state institutions in a neutral manner.
I am writing regarding two articles published in the Monday, July 10, edition of the Ledger & Times. Both appear as newswires and concern Daniel Cameron’s actions on transgender rights in Kentucky. The wires are from Kentucky Today, whose website states “Kentucky Baptists will find helpful stories from church leaders across the commonwealth and relevant stories from the Baptist Press.” While both articles contain information and facts, both also make statements that are strongly opinion-based and do not belong in a news article. I would urge you to consider more legitimate wire sources for such stories that can present facts and information without such clear and unwanted bias. If you choose to publish articles from Kentucky Today, they should be clearly marked as editorial or published in the religious news section.
Recently, the Supreme Court struck down President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. I was amazed by the reaction of the Democrats. Not that their negative reaction was anything unusual, but how sophomoric and unprincipled their reaction was. President Biden brayed and bellowed about the Court’s decision and how Republicans failed to support his debt forgiveness program in the Congress. ( I remind President Biden that when he declared his debt forgiveness program in 2021, that the Republicans were in the minority, the Democrats controlled Congress.)
Not once have I heard any Democrats say that the Supreme Court struck down Biden’s program because it was unconstitutional or say what the court did was unlawful. No, they just regurgitated the Democrat talking points of being angry, and stunned by the court’s ruling. I wasn’t surprised. I predicted in a December 2022 letter that the high court would overrule Biden on this. It’s in our constitution that Congress has the power to tax and make laws. It was brilliantly designed by the founders this way to keep presidents like Biden from ruling by decree like a king.
President Biden knows this, but he lied to students to get their vote in the 2022 mid-term elections. He’s lying now when he says he’s working on a plan B for student debt forgiveness, again deceiving students for their votes in 2024. For those who still believe that Biden can and will do it, I’ll explain it in President Biden’s “unique” style: It’s not rocket surgery, folks. He lies like a dog-faced pony soldier to get your vote. I’m serious. No joke! It’s as easy as falling off your bike, you never forget how.
