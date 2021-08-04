To the editor:
I don’t think I’ve seen a truer headline in the op-ed section than “Untethered from reality” next to Ken Wolf’s picture (on July 21). He took issue with someone on the right who thought President Trump won the 2020 election and declared that person was “untethered from reality.”
Really, Mr. Wolf? Remember the thousands of hours spent by Democrats claiming that the Russians got Trump elected in 2016, and none of it was true. Let’s talk about the runaway spending by the Biden administration, but they say there’s no proof that all this money being printed is causing inflation, so they plan to print even more. The Democrats were surprised crime went up after pushing for “ Defund the police.”
Now President Biden is asking people to wear masks again. You’ll never hear him mention the 1 million illegals who have crossed our borders this year, many of them with COVID, and have been moved across America by the Biden administration.
Then there’s that Marxist poison being pushed on our children by Democrats called Critical Race Theory. It teaches black children that they are victims of racism and white children are racists based purely on their skin color. That’s child abuse, as far as I’m concerned. I know you support CRT, Mr. Wolf. Like I said, I’ve never seen a truer headline. “Untethered from reality” by Ken Wolf.
Sam White
Murray
