To the editor:
Murray doesn’t need a fundamentalist preacher condemning LGBTQ+ individuals to hell in his newspaper column. Judge not that ye be not judged.
Bobby Copeland
Murray
To the editor:
Twenty-one deaths – mostly children – is certainly a disaster that must be addressed to avoid future such atrocities. Unfortunately, the letter from Mark Blankenship on Memorial Day Weekend was instead politically motivated and one-sided.
Former Supreme Court Justice Stevens who wanted to void the Second Amendment stated (correctly) that the purpose of the Second was to protect citizens against a military that sought to overtake control of the citizenry against their wishes. Mark, I agree with you that an “assault” rifle is not needed to hunt deer, but then again, the Second does not mention deer or hunting. Stevens argued that we no longer have to fear the government as a reason to do away with the Second. While I sincerely hope Stevens was correct, I cannot ignore the fact that we have a president that apparently no longer has control of his faculties and is likely totally controlled by socialists like Bernie Sanders and the Squad. Not a comforting thought!
We can both agree on background checks and an age limit of 21 to purchase handguns (most common weapon used in mass killings) and rifles that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition and can fire each time you squeeze the trigger (assault rifles). And while we are concerned about attacks that cause death to large numbers of our youth, Mark, can we also agree that we must close our porous borders to stop fentanyl and cocaine shipments sent via Mexican cartels in unbelievable quantities? These result in far more loss of life, yet in the many of your letters, I do not remember this crisis being mentioned before.
Let’s all work to devise common sense solutions to school massacres that don’t take away our rights, i.e. school resource officers, locked doors and where appropriate, armed teachers as well as the drug trade. I am sure there are many more.
Jim McAllister
Benton
To the editor:
As a poll worker for several years in Calloway County, and having worked with many conscientious Republicans, Democrats and Independents during the elections, I resent the insinuation that there is widespread voter fraud that was made by Melva J. Cooper in the letter to the editor in the opinion page on June 3, 2022. In all of the years that I have worked, I have never seen any fraud perpetrated by any poll workers. I would like to ask Melva Cooper, “Where is the evidence to prove fraudulent elections?” Many investigations were done after the 2020 election, and no widespread fraud was found. Where is the evidence from Dinesh D’Sousa on which the film was based? What can be said in a movie or campaign often cannot be proven in a court of law. More than 60 court cases to discover fraud after the 2020 election were proven to show no fraud.
Obviously, many Calloway Countians answered the question asked about “why bother” to go to he polls by not doing it; with only 10% of Democrats and less than 14% of Republicans voting in the latest May primary election.
There is no mention of God or Christianity anywhere in the constitution. Religion is mentioned in the constitution only in the sense that it should play no role in government.
Unfortunately, too many people are inclined to believe anything that reinforces their own beliefs without any proof to back up those beliefs.
It truly is so difficult to understand.
Janice Wilson
Murray
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
